“They arrived first” - Lamine Yamal names one club more favored than Barcelona in UEFA Champions League title chase

Lamine Yamal has named Liverpool as the only team that could stop Barcelona from winning this season’s UEFA Champions League. The La Masia graduate picked the Merseyside club as the favorite to win the coveted trophy in May 2025 as they topped the league phase of the competition.

At just 17 years of age, Lamine Yamal has already bagged some major honors. He won the Euro 2024 with Spain, the 2022/23 LaLiga title and most recently the Spanish Super Cup with Barcelona.

While the Catalan side have been a little inconsistent in LaLiga, their Champions League campaign this season has been far more impressive. Finishing second behind Liverpool with just one defeat in the league phase, they have established themselves as strong contenders for the continental title.

In an exclusive interview with Mundo Deportivo, Yamal was asked if he sees the club winning a full house of titles this season, to which he responded (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I think that only Liverpool are more favorites than us in Champions League… as they arrived first. We can compete to win it. We can be there."

Barcelona will learn their opponents in the Champions League Round of 16 on Friday, February 21, after the conclusion of the playoffs.

''We are happy'' – Lamine Yamal says Barcelona and Real Madrid cannot complain about the refereeing in Spain

During the same conversation, Lamine Yamal gave his two cents on the controversial officiating that has sparked a lot of reactions in Spain. The young superstar claimed the referee favored Real Madrid in an unspecified Copa del Rey match.

He further added that the trio of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid cannot complain about the refereeing in the country. The 17-year-old told Mundo Deportivo:

"When we were six points behind, I remember the penalty on Jules (Koundé) at Getafe, which they didn't call, and then yesterday they did call that penalty on Iñigo. So, I don't know... In the Copa del Rey, the referees first favoured Madrid, and then against Osasuna they say they were against them. It's going to be like that every matchday. I don't think we can complain, Madrid, Barça and Atlético.

"I think the referees try to do their best. There isn't as much talk about games like the one against Alavés and Leganés, and there are probably more controversial actions. But the referees try to do their best. It's a very difficult job because someone will always complain. We are very happy."

Barcelona currently sit at the summit of the LaLiga table with 51 points after 24 games, same as Real Madrid, but with a better goal difference.

