“They should be ashamed for the rubbish they did” - Antonio Cassano uses Arsenal win over PSV to slam Serie A clubs through rant

Italy legend Antonio Cassano has hit out at Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan after Arsenal's 7-1 win over PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners secured a record-breaking first-leg win over the Dutch outfit, who had previously eliminated Juventus in the playoffs.

Arsenal were too strong for PSV in their clash at the Philips Stadion, ripping them to shreds in the demolition. Similarly, Feyenoord, who had beaten AC Milan in the playoffs, fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Cassano spoke to Viva el Futbol about the results, pointing out that he would be ashamed if he were an AC Milan or Juventus player after watching the first legs of the last-16 ties. He concluded that the Italian Serie A is a poor league, saying (via SportWitness):

“I would be ashamed if I were Milan and Juventus players, where I go out to a team as poor as Feyenoord and with a team that gave the Bianconeri a resounding rumble in the return leg, then take seven goals from Arsenal. The Gunners play well, the team is strong. But, guys, I repeat, seven goals at home.

“That made me understand that the Italian championship is rubbish. Arsenal go to PSV and score seven goals. Instead, Juve, between the first and second leg, deserved to go out and now they say: ‘Juve is back’. Yes, but they should be ashamed for the rubbish they did. Milan and the Bianconeri should be ashamed."

AC Milan and Juventus were eliminated from the Round of 16 playoffs by Feyenoord and PSV, respectively. Neither side managed to lay a glove on Inter Milan or Arsenal in their last-16 first legs this week, leading to frustration for Cassano. Similarly, Atalanta lost to Club Brugge in the playoffs, only for the Belgian side to lose 3-1 to Aston Villa at home.

PSV have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions, their 3-1 win over Thiago Motta's side in the second leg of the playoffs. They have lost three successive games and are surely out of the Champions League after their walloping.

