"They should be ashamed of themselves" - Ex-EPL star rips into 'embarrassing' Chelsea following loss to Wolves

Jamie O'Hara has furiously labeled Chelsea as an embarrassment after their defensive horror show in a 4-2 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers today (February 4).

Wolves stunned the Blues courtesy of a Matheus Cunha hat-trick and Axel Disasi's own goal. Mauricio Pochettino's men could only answer through Cole Palmer's opener and Thiago Silva's late goal.

It was an utterly shambolic performance from Chelsea that leaves their hopes of qualifying for Europe in tatters. They dropped below today's victors down to 11th in the league, 15 points off the top four.

O'Hara couldn't believe what he witnessed whilst covering the game on Sky Sports. He asked why Pochettino's side were struggling to perform with such a strong squad at his disposal:

"It's not rocket science... they're good players some of these. (Moises) Caicedo was a really good player at Brighton. Enzo Fernandez has won a World Cup. Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer, Nkunku... Thiago Silva, (Ben) Chilwell plays for England. You can't tell me this team can't play a decent style of football."

O'Hara has sympathy for the Stamford Bridge faithful who booed their side throughout their 10th league defeat of the season:

"They are miles off it. It's embarrassing to watch. I'm not a Chelsea fan but i'd be disgusted being a fan watching that week in week out. They're just walking around the football pitch."

Chelsea have spent over a reported £1 billion since Todd Boehly became co-owner in May 2022. They've broken the British transfer record on two occasions, signing Fernandez (£106.8 million) and Caicedo (£115 million).

However, the Blues still somewhat lack a playing identity and Pochettino is feeling the heat. He's overseen 15 wins and 11 defeats in 31 games in charge.

O'Hara continued his tirade by taking aim at Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk struggled in his side's loss.

Mykhaylo Mudryk came in for some massive criticism from O'Hara who slammed the £70 million fee Chelsea paid for his services. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder said (via the source above):

"Mudryk brought in for 70 million, he ain't worth seven quid right now. Gave the ball away 15 times when he came on."

Mudryk was brought on in the 72nd minute of the Blues' home defeat to Wolves. The Ukrainian did manage to get an assist when his corner found Silva in the 86th minute.

However, Mudryk struggled to get a foothold in the game and was wasteful in possession as O'Hara alluded to. He lost possession 11 times rather than the 15 as suggested, he only found his man with one of five crosses.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here