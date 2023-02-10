"They asked me about him" - Tottenham star makes bold comment on Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez

While Christian Romero and Lisandro Martinez represent rival teams — Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, respectively — in the Premier League, the two joined forces to help Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

La Albiceleste were crowned world champions for the first time since 1986, beating holders France on penalties in the final. In an interview with TyC Sports, Romero said that he had predicted success for Martinez in England (via UtdDistrict):

“Everyone criticised Licha when he came to the Premier League; they asked me about him, and I said they were going to end up loving him.”

Manchester United signed Martinez in the summer transfer window last year, paying Ajax a reported transfer fee between £47-49 million, plus £8.5 million in add-ons, to reunite him with manager Erik ten Hag.

The 25-year-old has made 31 appearances for the Red Devils this season, scoring once and helping his team to third in the league after 21 games.

Gary Neville makes Manchester United title claim as both Arsenal and Manchester City lose

On the same weekend Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-1, title favourites Arsenal and Manchester City both lost 1-0 to Everton and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. The Red Devils are third in the standings, two points behind City and seven behind Arsenal.

Former United defender Gary Neville believes Ten Hag's team has an outside chance of making a push for the league title, telling Sky Sports:

"Look, I don't think Manchester United will get there; I think they will fall short. But they're doing really, really well, and they're competing again. They look happy, too, and that’s a really big thing. You need that. From that point of view, United are doing well."

He added:

"It's not ridiculous to say they could win the title. I don't think they will, and I've never thought they will this season because it's a bit early for that, but I would be getting worried if I was Manchester City."

United are alive in four competitions.

