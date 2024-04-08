“They are more assured than the other two teams” - Paul Ince predicts who among Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City will win Premier League

Paul Ince has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title as he feels they are defensively superior to Liverpool and Manchester City.

The three-horse title race turned an interesting corner this past weekend. The Gunners displaced the Merseysiders at the top of the table after beating Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 at the Amex on Saturday (April 6).

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford, spurning the chance to reclaim top spot. It means Jurgen Klopp's men sit on the same points as Mikel Arteta's troops but have an inferior goal difference (9).

Manchester City are still in the equation as they sit third, just a point behind both of their title rivals. It promises to be one of the most pulsating finishes to a Premier League title race in history.

Ince predicted Arsenal to achieve league glory for the first time since their famous Invincibles' triumph in 2004. The Liverpool legend told talkSPORT:

"I think Arsenal will win it. I just think defensively they are more assured than the other two teams. I obviously want Liverpool to win it."

The north Londoners have been the Premier League's best defensive team this season. They've conceded just 24 goals in 31 league games and William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have perhaps forged the league's strongest defensive partnership.

However, there are some difficult games on the horizon for Arteta's side who missed out on the title in agonizing fashion last season. They face top-four hopefuls Aston Villa (April 14), rivals Tottenham Hotspur (April 28) and longtime foes Manchester United (May 11).

Team Arsenal Liverpool Manchester City Run in Aston Villa (H), Wolves (A), Chelsea (H), Tottenham (A), Bournemouth (H), Manchester United (A), Everton (H) Fulham (H), Everton (A), West Ham (A), Tottenham (H), Aston Villa (A), Wolves (H) Luton (H), Tottenham (A), Brighton (A), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H), Fulham (A), West Ham (H)

Mikel Arteta on whether Arsenal need to remain perfect to beat Liverpool and Manchester City to the title

Arsenal have been in sensational form since the turn of the year and are yet to trail in a Premier League game since December. They've won nine and drawn one of their last 10 league games including a vital 3-1 win against Liverpool (February 4).

Arteta has overseen an incredible run as of late and his side managed a point in a 0-0 draw away at Manchester City (March 31). They are the in-form team in a topsy-turvy title race.

The Gunners boss was asked whether his side needed to remain perfect to win the title (via football.london):

"Perfect in football is difficult. You have to be better than the opponent first. When you have the chance you have to be ruthless. We have been consistent lately."

Arteta won't need to remind his players about needing to remain at their best at the business end of the season. They held an eight-point lead over City in last season's title race only to come off the boil and miss out on league glory by five points.

