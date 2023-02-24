"They have to back it up" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Leicester vs Arsenal

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has predicted that Arsenal will emerge triumphant against Leicester City in their Premier League clash this weekend. The Gunners are set to take on the Foxes at the King Power Stadium tomorrow, February 26.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently atop the Premier League table with 54 points on the board from 23 games. Leicester, meanwhile, are 14th with 24 points from 23 matches.

Sutton claimed that considering Leicester's attacking firepower, it's hard to understand their standing in the league. He further added that it's very important for Arteta's side to keep scoring points to keep up their bid for the Premier League title.

In his prediction for BBC, Sutton said:

"Leicester are in a relegation scrap, which is hard to understand when you consider the attacking talent they have got. The Foxes' issue is that they are so brittle at the back, which is why I think there will be goals in this game and also why I am going to back Arsenal to win it."

He further added:

"I want to see a title race and I loved the way the Gunners found a way of getting the three points against Villa last week after trailing twice. They really showed their mettle, and it must have been a huge boost to their confidence."

Sutton eventually backed the Gunners to beat Leicester and wrote:

"Now they have to back it up with another win here, but I do feel their trip to King Power Stadium will be more straightforward. They will have plenty of chances, because their forwards will be able to get at the Foxes' backline."

Prediction: Leicester City 1-3 Arsenal

Both sides have won only two out of their last five matches in the Premier League.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided an update in Gabriel Jesus

Striker Gabriel Jesus became a crucial player for Arsenal since his summer move from Manchester City. The striker has scored five goals and has provided seven assists in 20 matches for the Gunners since his arrival in north London.

Jesus, however, suffered a knee injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has since undergone surgery. Arteta recently provided an update on the Brazilian's return, saying (via the club's official website):

"He’s progressing really well. He’s doing more and more on the field and he’s not reacting [negatively], so that’s really positive. We want to have him as quickly as possible but also respect the timeframe we got from the doctor and the specialists. He’s really pushing the boundaries right now."

Eddie Nketiah has been used as the main striker in Jesus' absence and has registered nine goals and one assist in 30 appearances.

