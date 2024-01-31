Pundit Alan Brazil has claimed that Arsenal will become incredibly good if they sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Brazil and Ally McCoist were discussing the Gunners' 2-1 (January 30) victory against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on talkSPORT. Despite Gabriel Jesus contributing with a goal and an assist, the duo felt that the north Londoners need striking reinforcements.

McCoist initially said (via The Boot Room):

"How much do they need someone like an Ivan Toney?"

Responding to the question, Brazil said:

“Unbelievable, they would batter teams if they had [him]. Do you know what, they battered Liverpool in the cup earlier and couldn’t score."

“If I’m playing Arsenal and I’m a good side, not a team at the bottom of the table, you know what the two wide players are going to do. They’re going to come inside every time aren’t they? Just double up on them.”

The Gunners haven't been the most clinical in front of goal this campaign, with Jesus bagging just four league strikes in 17 matches. Despite scoring the joint-fewest among the top five sides in the league (44), Arsenal are second, two points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Toney, who recently came back from an eight-month ban, scored in his side's 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest on January 20. Overall, he's scored 33 Premier League goals from 67 appearances for the Bees.

Toney may consider moving away in the summer. Brentford are in a relegation battle, currently placed 15th and four points above the drop zone.

Arsenal linked with Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson - Reports

Callum Wilson

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson. The England international has been out with a calf injury since his side's 3-1 Boxing Day defeat to Nottingham Forest.

With the Gunners in the market for a striker, the Standard claims that the club wish to acquire Wilson's services. This season, he's made 14 English top-flight appearances, bagging seven goals and an assist.

Wilson is Premier League-proven, having notched up 86 strikes in the competition while representing Newcastle United and Bournemouth. A move to the Emirates would earn him the chance to compete for the league title and participate in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage this year.

However, Wilson would have to compete with Jesus for minutes, much like the case at St. James' Park, where Alexander Isak is providing a stern challenge for game time.