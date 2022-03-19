"They are battering teams" - Paul Merson names player who could decide Premier League title race between Manchester City and Liverpool

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson believes Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has what it takes to destroy Liverpool's hopes of winning the Premier League title.

The 53-year-old has claimed that the Cityzens are still the favorites to retain their Premier League title despite the Reds closing the gap to just one point. Merson claims that the Cityzens can even go on to win the title 'by double digits' if they can overcome Jurgen Klopp's side at the Etihad next month.

The 21-time capped former England forward also claimed that De Bruyne would have a big role to play if Manchester City were to win the title. Merson wrote in his The Daily Star column:

“Manchester City win the league by double digits if they beat Liverpool at the Etihad – but it all depends on one player.

“If midfielder Kevin De Bruyne plays well until the end of the season, I think City win it comfortably because the Belgium international just knits everything together."

“He makes everybody in the at City side play in my opinion. I think Pep Guardiola has a big role to play too with the team he picks.”

Soccer24 @ARMYGIRLS0808

Liverpool—69



The title race is on 🏎️

Both still in the Manchester City—70Liverpool—69The title race is on 🏎️Both still in the #UCLdraw Manchester City—70Liverpool—69The title race is on 🏎️ Both still in the #UCLdraw https://t.co/oc9o0mKpXJ

The former Gunners star also claimed that the Cityzens just have to ensure that they do not lose to the Reds. The 53-year-old added:

“I just still see City winning the championship. They are battering teams. It’s not like they are playing and not looking like scoring in a month of Sundays. They are absolutely dominating teams, camped out in their half creating chances and pinning them back.

“We’ve seen it too many times. They just have to make sure they don’t lose to Liverpool and then I don’t see who beats them.”

Manchester City or Liverpool - Who look favorites for the Premier League title?

In January, it seemed that Manchester City might be able to get their hands on the title in April, but Liverpool have turned things around recently. The momentum is with Jurgen Klopp's side as they have closed the gap on the table to just one point but City remain the favorites for the title.

David Maddock @MaddockMirror



Alexander-Arnold targeting the City game on April 10, and hopes to be fit for showdown which could decide the title.



Also conf of making CL qf 2nd leg v Benfica.



#raceagainsttime

#LFC

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Some positive news for Liverpool fans - and some hope in PL race -Alexander-Arnold targeting the City game on April 10, and hopes to be fit for showdown which could decide the title.Also conf of making CL qf 2nd leg v Benfica. Some positive news for Liverpool fans - and some hope in PL race - Alexander-Arnold targeting the City game on April 10, and hopes to be fit for showdown which could decide the title. Also conf of making CL qf 2nd leg v Benfica.#raceagainsttime#LFC mirror.co.uk/sport/football…

The Cityzens have easier fixtures in comparison to the Reds and also have a home game against Klopp's side.

Regardless of who clinches the title between the two fantastic sides, this title race could be remembered for a long time and might even go down to the final game of the season.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava