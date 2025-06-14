“They became more of a team” - Gerard Pique comments on Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG

Barcelona icon Gerard Pique has explained how the departure of superstar forward Kylian Mbappe was beneficial for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The former defender claimed that the Parisians 'became more of a team' after parting ways with the French captain.

Ad

After two seasons with boyhood side AS Monaco, Mbappe moved to Paris for a whopping €180 million. He dominated French and European football with the capital side, racking up an eye-watering 256 goals and 108 assists in 308 games across all competitions.

Although he won a boatload of trophies during his seven-year tenure in Paris, the UEFA Champions League title eluded him. He generated headlines at the start of the 2024-25 campaign by moving to 15-time UCL winners Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Ad

Trending

Ironically, in their first season without Mbappe, PSG won the Champions League for the first time in club history, trouncing Inter Milan 5-0 in the final. Pique commended former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique for the victory, claiming that he instilled a team-first mentality in the dressing room.

Speaking to media, the 38-year-old, who made 131 appearances and won a historic treble in 2015 under Enrique, said (via Barca Universal):

"I know Luis Enrique very well. I had the opportunity to have him as a coach for three years. He is extraordinary. His mentality… he's a real leader. His message has always been I don't need big stars, I need a team. Players playing together for a goal that is the same for everyone and he has had this."

Ad

"When Mbappe left, which was a big problem for PSG, they became more of a team. Playing the best football in Europe and beating Inter Milan 5-0 in the final. I think PSG fans should be very proud of what they have achieved," Pique added.

"They deserved it" - Kylian Mbappe comments on PSG's UCL victory without him

French forward Kylian Mbappe has claimed that PSG winning the UEFA Champions League without him 'doesn't affect' his approach to the game.

Ad

Upon the expiration of his contract at the Parc des Princes, Mbappe joined Real Madrid on a free transfer at the start of the 2024-25 campaign. He had a stellar debut campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu, racking up 43 goals and five assists in 56 games across all competitions.

However, his impressive individual performances could not inspire his side to any success. Los Blancos lost every domestic trophy to bitter rivals Barcelona and were trumped 5-1 by Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the UCL.

Ad

Meanwhile, PSG overwhelmed Inter Milan 5-0 in the final of Europe's premier club competition. A brace from teenage sensation Desire Doue and goals from Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu secured the first UCL title in the club's history.

Despite the lack of silverware at his new club, Mbappe had nothing but love for his former side. Speaking to reporters, the 26-year-old said (via Gulf Times):

"I was happy, they deserved it, they've been through so many problems, I've been through that too. I've been through every stage of the Champions League except winning it. They were the best team in Europe. I can't remember ever seeing them go 5-0 up. It's 100% deserved, they're becoming the team everyone wants to beat. PSG won the Champions League without me, that doesn't affect me. That's a good thing. I think we all face challenges in our careers."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More