“They have been the best team in England” – Kevin De Bruyne offers honest assessment of Arsenal 

Manchester City superstar Kevin de Bruyne has shared his thoughts on Arsenal amid the Gunners' stellar 2022-23 Premier League season. The Belgium international believes the north London outfit, under manager Mikel Arteta, are the best team in England at the moment.

Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the summer transfer window from rivals Manchester City. The Gunners boss himself worked as an assistant coach under Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium for three years before moving to north London.

This has led to the belief that the Cityzens have strengthened the Gunners' squad by letting key players leave the Etihad for the Emirates.

English presenter and talkSPORT host Laura Woods posed the same question to Manchester City's De Bruyne. She asked (via HITC):

“Is there a part in your mind that looks at Arsenal and says ‘hang on a minute, we gave them a coach. We have given them a few players. They are pretty good, at the moment, and now they are ahead of us in the Premier League’. What’s going on.”

To this, the Belgian playmaker replied:

“I know. Everybody takes a pathway and I’m happy for Mikel (Arteta), Gabi (Jesus) and Zinchenko to do well because they have done so much for us. But then, obviously we want to beat them. They have been deserving it for the moment. They have been the best team in England, for the time being, and we also know it’s a long way to go. We are going to fight to get that first place again.”

The Gunners have had an excellent run so far in the English top tier this season and have maintained their position as league leaders since the start of the campaign. Mikel Arteta's side are currently five points ahead of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

“We have to hunt Arsenal” - Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland makes defiant title race claim

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has vowed to chase down Arsenal in the Premier League title race. The Norwegian striker seems very confident of his side's title chances this season.

The Cityzens secured a 3-1 victory over Leeds United and Haaland was the star of the show. The forward bagged a brace in the second half while Rodri found the back of the net in the first half for Manchester City.

Following the victory, Haaland said (via The Mirror):

“We have to hunt Arsenal. Now we have to show who’s the best team in the league. I have a target, but I cannot say it. I just said in the dressing room that I could have scored five, but the most important thing is that we won.”

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes