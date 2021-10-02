"They are the best team in Europe" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on Manchester City ahead of 'really special game'

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Manchester City as the best team in Europe right now. The German manager claims Pep Guardiola's side defend well but also hopes the Anfield crowd tilts the game in the Reds' favor.

The Liverpool manager was speaking to the media ahead of their game against the Cityzens, and he praised his upcoming opponents for the way they defeated Chelsea last week in the Premier League.

Liverpool take on Manchester City this week at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp is not taking the game lightly. The former Borussia Dortmund manager said:

"We have to play a proper football game to have a chance, but it's Anfield. We're really looking forward to the game. We are in a good moment, that's what you have to be to have a chance against them. For me, they're the best team in Europe. Last weekend they played (and beat) Chelsea, who are good, but City were clearly better on that day. We have to defend at the absolute highest level to stay in the game and make sure the goals we score make the difference... You have to be brave, play front footed, be cheeky in moments, really be your best version. Only then you have a chance."

Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League so far

Liverpool are the only club unbeaten in England's top flight and will be looking to keep that going. They are on top of the table with 14 points from 6 games.

Jurgen Klopp's side have dropped points twice this season with draws against Chelsea and Brentford. They have also beaten AC Milan in the Champions League and have been exceptional in all big games.

Manchester City did not make the best of starts in the Premier League this season as they lost their opening game against Tottenham. However, they have dropped points just once since then and have 13 points from their first 6 matches.

Pep Guardiola's side suffered a defeat this week when they faced Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. They have not been at their best, but have made sure to turn up in the big games so far.

