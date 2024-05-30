"They are the best team in the world, the one that play the best football" – Real Madrid star makes claim about European rivals Manchester City

Real Madrid star Rodrygo has hailed Pep Guardiola's Manchester City as the best coached side in the world, claiming that no other club play better than the Premier League champions.

During a recent interview with GQ Spain, Rodrygo was asked to share his thoughts on facing Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage this season. He replied (h/t X/@theMadridZone):

"Manchester City? To be honest, we knew they were better. For me, they are the best team in the world, the one that play the best football."

Real Madrid, who will face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final this Saturday, recorded an end-to-end 3-3 home draw in the first leg against City. They advanced to the semi-finals after beating the Cityzens 4-3 on penalties after a 4-4 aggregate scoreline.

Manchester City, who won a prestigious treble last season, lifted their record fourth straight Premier League title this season. They ended their 2023-24 league season with 91 points, two points ahead of Arsenal.

Although they failed to finish their campaign with a FA Cup final victory, Guardiola's side relished a fine season. They registered 44 wins and just seven defeats in 59 matches across all competitions this term.

Real Madrid target opines on dream move

Speaking to Sky Italia, Real Madrid-linked star Kylian Mbappe expressed a desire to play for AC Milan in the future. He said (h/t ESPN):

"You never know what can happen. When I was a kid, I was a fan of Milan. I always said that if I go one day to Italy, I'm going to play for Milan. I always watch the Italian league... every game of Milan. I was at [Paris Saint-Germain]. I'm going to have a new club now. I'm really happy with what I have now."

Mbappe, who will depart Paris Saint-Germain next month, concluded:

"I have many dreams, to win every trophy possible. But now, with the experience, it's more to give emotion to all the people who watch me, who have followed me since I was a young guy. I want them to have the feeling that they say when they watch me play, 'Okay, we enjoyed watching Kylian play'. That is my objective now."

Mbappe, 25, ended months of transfer speculation about his future after confirming that he will leave the Parisians at the end of his contract earlier this month. He is reportedly set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, signing a five-year deal worth €15 million-a-season.

Overall, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has scored 256 goals and provided 108 assists in 308 appearances for Luis Enrique's side.