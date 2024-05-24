"They are the best team in the world & will continue to be” - Diego Simeone makes big claim about rivals Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone recently spoke about Real Madrid's dominance in the league. The Rojiblancos head coach claimed that the only way they could win La Liga was if Los Blancos slipped up.

He said (via press conference):

“We can be champions, but when Real Madrid fail. They are the best team in the world & will continue to be.”

It has been a brilliant campaign for Carlo Ancelotti's side who have romped home to the La Liga title. Enduring a strong initial run from high-flying Girona and Barcelona, Los Blancos have managed to stay on top of the table. They are also set to play the finals of the Champions League next month against Borussia Dortmund, hoping to complete the double.

Atletico, meanwhile, have secured a top-four spot and qualification to the Champions League. However, they were never really in the title race, something they will look to change from next season. Simeone's side remain the last team apart from Barcelona and Real Madrid to win La Liga, having lifted the trophy in the 2020-21 season.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Real Madrid star's decision to retire

Kroos is set to hang up his boots.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti claimed that replacing Toni Kroos could be an impossible task for the side. The midfielder announced that he would retire from the sport this summer earlier this week.

Ancelotti said (via press conference):

"Veteran players, legends, have to choose their destiny. Toni has made that decision and it must be respected. We have to say goodbye to him as best we can. I respect his decision, it is that of a man with b***s."

He added:

"Replacing someone like this is almost impossible, but this squad has resources in young people to take responsibility and follow the path set over the last ten years.

"Every year we lose pieces, but we don't lose the atmosphere, the attitude and the commitment ... It depends on each person, but I don't think it was a difficult decision for him."

Kroos' last game for the side is set to be the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. From there, he will suit up for Germany as they hope to win the 2024 Euros on home soil.

It has been a memorable tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu for Kroos. Since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2014, he has won La Liga four times and the Champions League four times.