“They are the best in the world” – New PSG signing Vitinha reacts to ‘privilege’ of playing alongside star teammates like Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) new midfield signing Vitinha has spoken of the privilege of playing alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe.

Vitinha, 22, has joined PSG from FC Porto in a €40 million (£34 million) move and arrives at the Parc des Princes as part of the Ligue 1 side's new era of signings.

Former OGC Nice head coach Christophe Galtier has succeeded Mauricio Pochettino at the helm in Paris. Vitinha will now join the likes of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in playing under the French tactician.

The Portuguese star has discussed his arrival in the French capital and the opportunity to play alongside some of the top stars in European football.

He told Portuguese outlet RTP:

“It’s a privilege to be able to play and train with them.

The 22-year-old continued:

“They are the best in the world. I’ll definitely learn a lot more from them. That alone is great. To come to the training center and receive me the way they received me, talking with me to help me, I can’t ask for more.”

Stats24 @_Stats24



◎ 30 Matches played

◎ 2 goals & 3 assists

◎ Pass success rate (90,3%)

◎ 42 chances created

◉ Dictating the tempo



The new Bruno Fernandes? 🧐

22 years old Vitinha from FC Porto is mentioned as Premier League target after a great season in Portugal
◎ 30 Matches played
◎ 2 goals & 3 assists
◎ Pass success rate (90,3%)
◎ 42 chances created
◉ Dictating the tempo
The new Bruno Fernandes? 🧐

Vitinha is a central midfielder who has certainly impressed during the past season with FC Porto.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder made 47 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

The PSG man possesses great vision on the ball alongside astute passing abilities.

PSG star Lionel Messi and co. to improve on last season

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi will be hoping to shine next season

PSG won the Ligue 1 title last season, which on the face of it was a success and an improvement on their previous outing (when they finished second in the 2020-21 season).

Christophe Galtier had led Lille to a shock Ligue 1 title success in the 2020/2021 campaign at the expense of the Parisians.

The Paris giants reacted with a blockbuster summer transfer window which included the signings of Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Lionel Messi's arrival was heralded as a potential catalyst for not only league success but also to claim the much-coveted UEFA Champions League trophy.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Leo Messi is back to the PSG, one week before as expected



Leo Messi is back to the PSG, one week before as expected 🚨 Leo Messi is back to the PSG, one week before as expected ✅ https://t.co/kUAA7HWL5K

However, the Argentine's move to the Parc des Princes didn't improve their European venture as they exited in the Round of 16 stage against Real Madrid last season.

Next season, under Galtier, the Ligue 1 champions will be hoping to fare better in Europe and Vitinha's signing should help them do just that.

