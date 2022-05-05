×
"They do it better than anybody else in the world" – Ale Moreno lavishes praise on 'special' Real Madrid team after another incredible comeback

Jidonu Mauyon
Modified May 05, 2022 06:53 PM IST
It was another incredible outing for Real Madrid yesterday as they came from behind to beat Manchester City and book their spot in this season's Champions League final.

That has earned them plenty of praise from the football world, with former Venezuelan striker Ale Moreno joining many to laud the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid fell to a 4-3 defeat to Manchester City when they clashed in the first leg of their semi-final clash in England last week.

Carlo Ancelotti's men appeared to be heading towards elimination as they found themselves behind by one goal in the 73rd minute of the second leg yesterday.

However, some late magic from Los Blancos saw them score two goals within two minutes to force the game into extra time. Karim Benzema scored from the spot during the extended period to conclude another heroic night at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reacting to the result, Alejandro Moreno claims the Spanish giants were able to pull off that incredible turnaround because of their self-belief. The former MLS striker said on ESPN:

"Self-belief is an overwhelmingly powerful thing and this team has it in bunches and the history of recent success of this club, of this group of players in moments like this is the only thing you can hang onto and man they do it better than anybody else in the world."

Real Madrid have had to overcome very tough match situations to reach this level. The Merengues pulled off massive comebacks against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea in the first two knockout rounds before slaying Manchester City yesterday.

Ale Moreno couldn't help but laud their mentality to step up in difficult moments and earn important victories. He said:

"This team, this group of players, this whole club in the Champions League is something else, something special, they are something special to watch in moments like this."

What's next for Real Madrid?

Los Blancos will face Liverpool in the final
After going past Manchester City in the Champions League yesterday, Real Madrid will return to La Liga action this weekend with another big clash with Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti could opt to rest a couple of key players for this encounter, having already won the Spanish crown.

Los Blancos will also face Levante, Cadiz and Real Betis in their last three Liga fixtures before taking on Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 28.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

