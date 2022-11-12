"They have been better" - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Arsenal are Premier League title contenders 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that Arsenal are Premier League title contenders.

The Gunners have made a fantastic start to the season and sit top of the league with 11 wins, one draw, and one defeat in 13 fixtures.

They currently hold a two-point lead over Manchester City heading into the final game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Arteta's side face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineaux on Saturday, 12 November, while City are up against Brentford at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola's side have managed 10 wins, two draws, and one defeat in 13 games.

The Spanish coach claimed that Mikel Arteta's side have been better than his men this season.

Guardiola told Sky Sports:

"We have made an incredible season, they have been better."

He continued,

"We want to be there as close as possible to them but the season is so long. Many things will happen, many tough games. We'll see what happens."

Guardiola was then asked whether Arsenal would be a title contender come to the end of the season.

The Spaniard compared this campaign to how the Gunners have performed from years gone by:

"Compared to previous seasons, that's for sure. They will not be the only ones. Last season they were not a contender to win the Premier League, this season they will be."

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero claims that Arsenal's squad is strong enough to be title contenders

Aguero believes the Gunners have a deep squad

One debate that has been had over Arsenal's title credentials is the squad at Arteta's disposal.

Many feel that the Gunners do not boast the strength in depth that Manchester City do.

Should Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, or Ruben Dias pick up an injury, Guardiola has new signings Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez, and Manuel Akanji to call on.

Meanwhile, Arteta has a young squad that perhaps isn't as capable of dealing with a potential injury toll.

However, Aguero disputes this as he believes they have a deep enough squad to challenge Manchester City.

He told Stake:

‘Arsenal have had a great performance in this stretch and Man City, despite the setback against Liverpool, remain close. We’ll see what happens after the World Cup."

Aguero added:

"Arsenal have a deep squad. More than anything because they know what style they want to play and it shows that they are hungry for triumphs."

Arteta has had the opportunity to see how backup players perform in the absence of star players in cup games this season.

The Spanish coach has handed chances to new signings Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira.

However, the Gunners suffered a setback in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, 9 November.

Arteta fielded what many would regard as his B team, with the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Eddie Nketiah, and Reiss Nelson being handed chances.

Nketiah was on the scoresheet in a 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

