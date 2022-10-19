"They are big fans" - Journalist says Arsenal have 'liked' £107 million superstar for some time

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has been on the radar of Arsenal for the past few years, as per Daily Star journalist Paul Brown.

Felix, 22, has been one of the most exciting talents over the past few seasons since joining Los Rojiblancos from Benfica for £107 million in the summer of 2019. Operating primarily as a second striker, he has helped Diego Simeone's side lift the 2020-21 La Liga title.

A technical operator blessed with flair and directness, Felix has registered 29 goals and 18 assists in 123 appearances for Atletico Madrid. However, he has recently been reduced to a rotational option for the squad, starting only seven of his 12 games across all competitions.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown claimed that Felix has been a transfer target for the north London outfit for quite a while. He said:

"Arsenal have, for a long time, looked at Joao Felix. I think he's known very well to some of the hierarchy there. They are big fans and have been for quite a while."

Felix, who has a contract until June 2026, has a release clause in the region of a whopping £300 million. Furthermore, he is said to be hoping for a permanent transfer out of the Metropolitano Stadium in January as he is disgruntled with Simeone, according to A Bola.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are in need of offensive reinforcements in the ongoing season. The Mikel Arteta-coached outfit currently have Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Marquinhos as their attacing options in the squad.

The Gunners have made five additions to their squad this summer. The club signed the likes of Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira and Matt Turner for a combined sum of around £120 million.

Gilberto Silva remains grounded with Arsenal's Premier League title chances

Arsenal are currently atop the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 27 points from 10 games, four points ahead of Manchester City.

During an interview with Site De Apostas, former Gunners midfielder Gilberto Silva was asked about the north London outfit's title hopes this term. He said (via Football London):

"I think it is a bit early to say they are title challengers, but they are in a good situation. I think it is important to compare the last few seasons at this stage when they were in a very different situation."

Silva asserted that the weeks before the teams break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup could be vital to Arsenal's ongoing campaign. He added:

"The table as it stands looks very nice, and I hope they keep it that way. The next couple of weeks will be crucial for them until the break and the [start of the] World Cup."

The Gunners are next set to be in action in the Premier League with Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday (October 23).

