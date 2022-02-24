“They could have a big say in this title race” – Tim Sherwood names Premier League team that can trouble Manchester City and Liverpool

Former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood has claimed the title hopes of Manchester City and Liverpool could be significantly damaged by Manchester United.

The former Spurs boss insists that the Red Devils could have a big say in deciding the winner of the league title this campaign. Both City and Liverpool will have to host Ralf Rangnick's side next month. Those two games could play a pivotal role in the title race as well as the race for the top four.

Sherwood told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Express:

"I see it [every game] as three points. The only team who could affect it, who have the quality to be able to do it to both teams because they've both got to play them is Man United."

"United have the quality to beat both of these sides on their day in a one-off game. Do I see it happening? No. But I think they could have a big say in this title race, United."

Jurgen Klopp's closed the gap on league leaders Manchester City to just three points with a 6-0 thrashing of Leeds United on Wednesday night.

Manchester City, meanwhile, lost 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, with Harry Kane scoring a 95th-minute winner for the Lilywhites.

Manchester United will travel to the Etihad to play Pep Guardiola's Cityzens on March 6 and have an away game at Anfield in another 14 days.

Despite the fact that the Red Devils have lost more Premier League games this season than their two rivals combined, a derby is always unpredictable. Ralf Rangnick's side will also be fighting for a top-four finish and could potentially upset Klopp and Guardiola.

Manchester City and Liverpool are in a two-horse race for the Premier League title

Manchester City and Liverpool have been consistently dominating the Premier League over the last few years. Despite the fact that Guardiola has won the league title thrice in his five years in charge of the Cityzens, the Reds have definitely given them a strong fight.

If not for Klopp's side, the former Barcelona and Bayern boss could have turned the Premier League into a one-horse race.

In early January, Liverpool looked very much out of the title race following a loss against Leicester City and a draw against Chelsea. The absence of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita due to their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations came as a major blow to the Reds.

However, Klopp and his team have turned it around and we have an exciting title race on our hands once again.

