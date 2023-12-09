"They were a bit fortunate" - Mark Lawrenson makes bold claims as he predicts Aston Villa vs Arsenal result

Mark Lawrenson has tipped Aston Villa's phenomenal winning run at Villa Park to come to an end when they face Arsenal on Saturday, December 9. In what has been billed as a headline clash, Unai Emery faces his former club on his own turf, a ground that looks like a fortress at the moment.

Despite Aston Villa's impressive home record, former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has backed Arsenal to end their amazing streak. He reasoned that the Villans' incredible run has to come to an end at some point and backed Mikel Arteta's side to make that happen.

Lawrenson doesn't believe that Aston Villa will secure a top-four finish this season owing to their poor away form. He also lauded Arsenal for beating Luton Town midweek despite having a bad day at the office. The former Republic of Ireland international told PaddyPower:

"I’m going to go for Arsenal to win. Despite Aston Villa’s home record being so good, I think eventually you fall down. I don’t think they’ll finish in the top four because of their away form. I know they’re at home, I just think Arsenal will go and do a job on them. They were a bit fortunate at Luton but they won and it’s all forgotten."

Mark Lawrenson's prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League table with 36 points from 15 games and have lost just once. Aston Villa, meanwhile, find themselves third with 32 points.

Arsenal planning a January move for Aston Villa star: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz in January despite his asking price being as much as £60 million. The Gunners are understood to be in the market for another top-class midfielder and have identified Luiz as a candidate, as per Caught Offside.

Mikel Arteta signed Kai Havertz and Declan Rice to bolster his midfield ranks and both have made an impact, with Rice being one of the best signings of the summer. Thomas Partey, however, has struggled with injuries this season.

Partey has been strongly linked with a January move to Saudi Arabia and Luiz has reportedly been identified as his replacement. The Gunners were interested in the Brazilian in the summer as well but their £25 million bid was rejected by Villa.

Luiz has been a pivotal figure in Aston Villa's success this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 23 appearances across competitions.