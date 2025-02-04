“They booed me, insulted me and I loved it” - Cristiano Ronaldo names stadium where he ‘loved’ playing 

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he loved playing at Camp Nou, despite the hostile reception from Barcelona supporters. The Portuguese superstar regularly visited Camp Nou as a Real Madrid player during his time with Los Blancos.

Ronaldo's intense rivalry with Lionel Messi added a new dimension to the fabled El Clasico. Ronaldo also played at Camp Nou during his time with Manchester United and Juventus and has a decent record at the stadium.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner appeared 20 times at Camp Nou in his career — in the Champions League, LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana. He registered 20 goals in 34 games against Barcelona, 15 of which were scored at the Catalans' home.

Trending

Thus, it is not surprising that the home crowd was not too fond of him. According to the Portuguese legend, fans at Camp Nou resorted to booing and insulting him to get under his skin.

However, speaking to journalist Edu Aguirre, Cristiano Ronaldo insisted that he loved the crowd's reaction.

“I loved playing in the Camp Nou. They booed me, they insulted me, and I loved it!” Ronaldo said (via journalist Fabrizio Romano's X handle).

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo's last appearance at the Camp Nou came during the 2020-21 campaign in the Champions League as a Juventus player. The Portuguese icon scored a brace, as the Bianconeri picked up a 3-0 win over Barcelona in the group stages of the tournament.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in LaLiga?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 311 goals from 292 games in LaLiga during his nine-season stay with Real Madrid. Only Lionel Messi has found the back of the net on more occasions than his rival in the Spanish top flight. La Pulga has registered 474 goals from 520 games for Barcelona in LaLiga.

The Portuguese superstar arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu as one of the best players in the world in the summer of 2009. Los Blancos reportedly paid Manchester United £80m for the player, who would eventually become their record goalscorer.

Ronaldo registered 450 goals from 438 games for Real Madrid during his stay at the club. He won multiple trophies, including two league titles and four Champions League trophies.

His time in Spain came to an end in the summer of 2018 when Juventus paid £99.2m for his signature. By then, the Portuguese icon had etched his name into the club's history books and the hearts of fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback