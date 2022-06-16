"They are brilliant" - Germany striker Timo Werner names his favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Germany forward Timo Werner believes Argentina are the favorites to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The Chelsea forward scored twice in two minutes as Die Mannschaft thrashed Italy 5-2 to claim their first Nations League victory of the campaign following three consecutive draws.

Hansi Flick's side will be among the more fancied nations for football's biggest international tournament at the end of the year. However, when Timo Werner was asked who believes is the favorite to become world champions, he told reporters (as per Roy Nemer):

"Argentina are brilliant. We saw it against Italy, they scored three goals against them in that final. I think they are favorites at the World Cup."

The South American giants thrashed European champions Italy 3-0 in La Finalissima at Wembley at the beginning of June. They followed that up with a 5-0 triumph over Estonia, with Lionel Messi netting all of the goals.

The upcoming FIFA World Cup will almost certainly be 34-year-old Messi's final shot at the one major honor that has eluded him throughout his iconic career. Argentina will be aiming to become the first non-European nation to become world champions since Brazil in 2002.

Germany forward Timo Werner still aiming to improve "other aspects" of his game

Timo Werner arrived at Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig in 2020 with sky-high expectations, but has unfortunately failed to get anywhere near those heights.

The 26-year-old has netted just 23 times in 89 appearances for the Blues across his two seasons, with The Mirror recently reporting that the forward could be offered an escape route to Serie A giants Juventus.

Speaking after his brace against the Italians, Timo Werner couldn't hide his pleasure at scoring for his country, as he told UEFA.com (per Bulinews):

"Of course it was nice to score twice tonight, goals are always enjoyable. I always try to give my best for the team so it was nice to be rewarded with two goals. I'm still working on other aspects of my game though, because there were things I did well and a few things I didn't.

"We wanted to get at our opponents early and disrupt their game which we managed to do very well tonight. This was the first match out of the four where we were able to dominate the game, execute our pressing and show what we're really capable of."

Germany are seeking a record-equalling fifth World Cup this year, but have been drawn in a tough-looking group alongside Spain, Costa Rica and Japan.

