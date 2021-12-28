×
"They are a bunch of whinge-bags!" - Gary Neville criticises Manchester United for first-half performance against Newcastle

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville.
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
Modified Dec 28, 2021 11:20 AM IST
News

Football pundit Gary Neville has slammed Manchester United for their first-half performance in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle United. The 46-year-old labelled the Red Devils players as 'whinge bags'.

Neville criticised United's performance, saying none of the players did their job well in the first half. The pundit said that the United players lacked pressing and urgency and lost every battle against Newcastle. Speaking to Sky Sports (via Eurosport), Gary Neville said:

"There's no pressing; there's no urgency, and the basics of the game are not there. Every single battle they've lost. It has been a really poor performance, and not one single thing has gone right as a team."
"They've not done one single thing righ,t and there's not one single player can go in at half-time and say that they’ve done their jobs or done themselves justice."

Gary Neville lambasted the United players for complaining about everything. The 46-year-old pundit accused them of playing a role in getting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked following a string of poor performances. Neville added:

"They are a bunch of whinge bags. I am not going to go into names. But honestly, they are whingeing at each other, and their arms are up in the air ,and they are complaining about everything."
“Honestly that is absolutely shocking out there, and, to be honest with you, they got the last manager the sacked, and they'll get a lot of managers the sack if they carry on like that because that's a really, really poor performance. It's only 45 minutes, but they've got to sort themselves out because that is massively below what's expected.”

Manchester United were lucky to leave St. James' Park with a point. Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin gave the Magpies the lead in the first half. Newcastle looked more likely to net a second, but were kept out by David De Gea.

United equalised 20 minutes before the full-time whistle through Edinson Cavani as the game ended 1-1.

🗣 "They are a bunch of whingebags. They are absolutely shocking out there."@GNev2 has nothing positive to say about Manchester United's first half performance https://t.co/KsCDORbUF9

Manchester United have not been convincing under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. In the three games he has managed, the Red Devils have looked far from convincing.

United secured hard-fought 1-0 wins against Crystal Palace and Norwich City before a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

The points are shared on Tyneside 🏁#MUFC | #NEWMUN

As things stand, Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 28 points from 17 games.

Edited by Bhargav
