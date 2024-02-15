"They don't call it LiVARpool for no reason" - Fans react as incredible stat regarding Liverpool and VAR errors come to light

A new statistic regarding Liverpool and VAR errors has taken fans on social media by surprise. According to TNT Sports, 20% of the VAR errors this Premier League season have affected Jurgen Klopp's men negatively, a shocking four times in 20 VAR mistakes made.

One notable incident that disrupted the Premier League earlier this season was Luis Diaz's goal in their match against Tottenham in north London last September. The Colombian forward scored a goal only for it to be controversially disallowed. The Reds went on to lose that game, only one of their two losses this season.

VAR reviews showed Diaz was onside, yet, due to an absurd miscommunication, the officials did not overturn the referee's initial decision. The perception that the Reds benefit heavily from VAR decisions has been contradicted by these statistics, which will certainly be a cause for concern at Anfield.

"They don't call it LiVARpool for no reason."

Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold sidelined with knee injury, set to miss Carabao Cup final

Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be available to play in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea because of a knee injury he picked up in their match against Burnley.

According to The Telegraph, Alexander-Arnold will miss the important final against Chelsea and might not play in the Premier League match at Nottingham Forest. However, Liverpool will be hoping he can recover in time for their title race clash against Manchester City on March 10.

The right-back's absence will be a big problem for Jurgen Klopp's men, as they look to win their first trophy of the season. Liverpool are currently in the running to win four major trophies, with Klopp having confirmed that this will be his last season at Anfield.

The German tactician will need to figure out how to fill the gap left by Alexander-Arnold's injury. He might choose Joe Gomez as a defensive stalwart on the right flank or Conor Bradley, who has shone in his ability to affect the final third. The 20-year-old has played 14 games for the first team, providing six assists and scoring a goal to show just how important he can be to their attack.