"They called it three point lane" - Frank Lampard's comments resurface ahead of Tottenham vs Chelsea 

Frank Lampard's comments about White Hart Lane have resurfaced ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur later today (26 February).

Lampard, who played for the Blues from 2001 to 2014, was speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap in November 2021. The former Manchester United right-back asked Lampard about his preferred away ground to play in as a player.

The former West Ham United midfielder replied (h/t @Football__Tweet):

"Tottenham. We used to beat them a lot. Chelsea had a thing from before I came to the club, where they called it three point lane rather than White Hart Lane."

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



🎙️ Frank Lampard: "Tottenham. We used to beat them a lot. Chelsea had a thing from before I came to the club, where they called it three point lane rather than White Hart Lane." 🤣🤣



🎙️ @GNev2 : "Your favourite away ground to play in?"
🎙️ Frank Lampard: "Tottenham. We used to beat them a lot. Chelsea had a thing from before I came to the club, where they called it three point lane rather than White Hart Lane." 🤣🤣

Lampard played 16 times at White Hart Lane for the Blues. Eight of those games ended in away wins, while Spurs managed to win just four of those encounters.

The former England international himself managed four goals and three assists across competitions at Spurs' home ground in Chelsea colors. Tottenham left White Hart Lane in the summer of 2017 and shifted to the ultra-modern Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April 2019.

Their luck hasn't changed much since the shift, considering they have lost three of their four home games against the Blues since then. Lampard is currently a free agent after being sacked by Everton in January 2023.

They hired Sean Dyche as a replacement after Lampard's Toffees lost nine of their last 12 Premier League games under him. He managed Chelsea from 2019 to January 2021 before his stint at Goodison Park.

A win later today will help Spurs cement their grip on the fourth spot in the table. They lead fifth-placed Newcastle United by a single point, but the Magpies have a game in hand.

Graham Potter says he has the support of Chelsea's board before Tottenham Hotspur derby

New owner Todd Boehly controversially sacked Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea's manager in September and replaced him with Graham Potter.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



🗓 On this day in 2005! Del Horno and Duff at White Hart Lane!

This change conveyed the message that Boehly and co. had arrived in SW6 and wanted to impose their own identity and ideas on the club. The move, however, hasn't worked wonders.

They are 10th in the table after 23 games and have won just one of their last 10 matches across competitions. There have been calls to sack Potter amidst Chelsea's horrid run.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager said at his pre-match press conference before the clash against Tottenham Hotspur (h/t Football.London):

"I've spoken to them and it's the same as it's always been, there's always been support. I've been under pressure here for four months and constant questions about support."

The Blues spent £288 million in transfer fees last month, which is tangible proof that they are prepared to back Potter, at least for now.

