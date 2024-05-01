“They can be anything, United, it’s mad” - Owen Hargreaves predicts winner of Manchester United vs Arsenal

Pundit Owen Hargreaves believes Arsenal will defeat Manchester United when the two sides meet in the Premier League on May 12.

This encounter at Old Trafford could be pivotal to the Gunners' hopes of clinching the Premier League title at the end of the season. Currently, the north Londoners are top of the league standings, only a point ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Claiming that Mikel Arteta's side should get over the line against the Red Devils, Hargreaves said (via Now Arsenal):

"They can be anything, United, it's mad. Even at home to Burnley, it was Burnley who had more possession. The game might suit United because they'll be able to play on the counter and hit them on the break.

"But Mikel Arteta does such a great job in formulating game plans to nullify those threats, so I think Arsenal will beat Man United. United can't control games, the middle of the pitch is so open and Arsenal's midfield is so brilliant with Odegaard and Rice."

Manchester United have been poor this season but are still chasing the Europa League spot. They're sitting sixth in the table, six points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand.

Before the Red Devils take on the north London outfit, they play Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on May 6.

Manchester United and Arsenal to battle over Premier League defender - Reports

Mikel Arteta (left) and Erik ten Hag

Manchester United and Arsenal are set to battle it out for the services of Crystal Palace central defender Marc Geuhi in the summer transfer window, as per The Times.

At the moment, the Red Devils are more in need of a centre-back, given their troubles with the position this season. Injuries to Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof have prompted the Manchester outfit to look at options elsewhere.

According to the aforementioned report, the England international will cost over £55 million, given that the player has two years left on his contract. This season, he's played 22 matches in the Premier League, bagging an assist.

A move to Old Trafford would certainly be a step in the right direction as far as Guehi's career is concerned. Although Manchester United have struggled this season, they're one of the biggest clubs in the world and could easily be back to challenging for major honors soon.