"They can challenge for the title" - Former Manchester United boss rates Liverpool's Premier League title chances this season

Former Manchester United and current West Ham United boss David Moyes reckons Liverpool's sparkling start to the Premier League season makes them contenders for the league crown.

The Reds are one of four unbeaten teams in the English top flight, winning four out of their five games. They're behind second-placed Tottenham Hotspur but ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal on goal difference.

Jurgen Klopp's side have won their last four league games since drawing 1-1 at Chelsea in their Premier League opener last month. They're coming off a comeback 3-1 win at Austrian side LASK in their midweek UEFA Europa League opener in Linz.

Ahead of the Reds' return to league action at Anfield against his side on Sunday (August 24), Moyes said (as per METRO):

"They can challenge for the title. People say we’ve made a good start to the season, but Liverpool definitely have as well.

The former Manchester United tactician added:

"They’ve won all their games, and they’re introducing new players into their squad. From a distance, they look like they’re getting back into their best form. I finished above Liverpool a couple of time as Everton manager and got a few good draws too."

West Ham have won three of their five league games this season and are sixth in the standings with 10 points, five behind leaders Manchester City (15).

What Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said ahead of West Ham clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have won their last five games across competitions since commencing their 2023-24 campaign with a league draw at Chelsea.

On Thursday (September 21), the Reds came from behind to win 3-1 at LASK in their first Europa League game in seven years. It was also Jurgen Klopp's 50th European win in charge of the team, becoming the first Reds manager to do so.

However, he has little time to dwell on the achievement, as West Ham come calling on Sunday. Ahead of the league clash with The Hammers, Klopp said in his pre-match press conference (as per the BBC):

"So many extremely strong opponents, and West Ham are one of them. It's a really exciting project, and I am really happy for David (Moyes). Even with Declan Rice out, they look really good. (James) Ward-Prowse was a super signing, and (Lucas) Paqueta is not a new signing, but he is a super player."

The Reds did the double over Moyes' team last season, winning 1-0 at Anfield and 2-1 at the London Stadium.