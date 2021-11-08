“They can help if Xavi needs them” - Joan Laporta provides update on Carles Puyol and Dani Alves’ return to Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has explained that club legends Carles Puyol and Dani Alves could return if new manager Xavi needs them.

Xavi has been formally announced as Barcelona's new manager. He has left his role as Al-Sadd boss to sign a three-year deal with the Catalans. After sacking Ronald Koeman, Barcelona are hopeful that Xavi can lead them to success.

The Blaugrana have struggled both in domestic competitions and in Europe recently. The expectation is that Xavi's arrival will mark the dawn of a new era at Camp Nou. Barcelona have entrusted the club legend with bringing their glory days back to the club.

Despite Xavi's stature, delivering success for Barcelona is no easy task. The Catalans are aware of this and are prepared to provide him with ample support.

Barcelona president Laporta has revealed that Xavi can summon the help of former team-mates Puyol and Alves if needed. He also said that Alves had already offered his services.

Laporta pointed out that Puyol has a good relationship with Barcelona. He feels the two legends can aid Xavi on his mission if needed. He said:

“Dani Alves is helping the club in many ways - and he also offered us his help on a sporting perspective. With Puyol there is a very direct relationship. They can help if Xavi needs them."

It remains to be seen if Xavi will summon his former team-mates to help him with his cause as Barcelona manager.

Barcelona to face Espanyol in Xavi's first game in charge of the club

Barcelona will face Espanyol in Xavi's first game in charge of the club. The Blaugrana will lock horns with their derby rivals in La Liga on 20th November.

Xavi will be looking to start his spell as Barcelona manager with a win over Espanyol. The Spaniard will have two weeks to work with his players before the game. He will be without a few stars, though, as they are away on international duty.

Barcelona are hopeful that Xavi can help them climb up the league table. They currently sit ninth in La Liga. The Catalans only have 17 points from 12 matches so far.

Barcelona have won only four of their 12 games so far. The Blaugrana are second in their group in the Champions League. They have won two of their four matches in the competition.

