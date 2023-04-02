"They can make the difference" - Erik ten Hag hails 2 'magnificent' Manchester United superstars ahead of Newcastle clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag emphasized the significance of Marcus Rashford and Raphael Varane's fitness ahead of the upcoming game against Newcastle United.

The Reds are set to return to the Premier League with an essential fixture against Eddie Howe's side on Sunday, April 2. A win could extend the three-point gap between the two teams to six.

Fortunately, Rashford and Varane were rested during the international break after picking up minor injuries beforehand. The duo are now back in the starting XI, with Ten Hag highlighting their impact at either end of the field.

He said via MUTV:

"These are magnificent players for us and they can make the difference. One in defending and giving the team a mature attitude and the other one also mature but he's also the threat attacking-wise."

The 25-year-old England forward has been in exceptional form under Erik ten Hag, scoring 27 goals and providing nine more assists in 44 matches this season. His incredible goal-scoring form has contributed immensely to United's revival this season.

Meanwhile, Raphael Varane has been rock solid in the defensive setup at Old Trafford since his arrival in 2021 from Real Madrid.

The Dutch manager also explained the importance of having Anthony Martial in the team despite his continuing injury woes. The Frenchman also made it to the squad leading up to their game against Newcastle.

Speaking about Martial, the Dutch manager added:

"Every time Anthony Martial is on the pitch, he has a massive impact on our team. But he didn't play that much, and that's a pity for him and for us. Because we can beat big opponents with him on the pitch.''

The Manchester United manager has high hopes for his team's performance against Newcastle United, with Rashford and Varane being fit and available for the game. Martial's addition could also be a game-changer for the Red Devils in the upcoming games.

England forward Marcus Rashford marks his 250th start for Manchester United

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has marked his 250th start for the club. The 25-year-old achieved the milestone in their match against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday, April 2.

Rashford, who made his debut for Manchester United in 2016, has been a key player for the team ever since. He has played in multiple positions for the club, including as a striker, winger, and attacking midfielder.

Rashford has scored a massive 120 goals and provided 66 more assists in 347 appearances for United and has won multiple trophies, including the Europa League, FA Cup, and the League Cup.

