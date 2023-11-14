"They can offer space, new motivation and chance to fight for the title" - Fabrizio Romano offers transfer advice to Jadon Sancho

Fabrizio Romano has offered transfer advice to Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho amid his impending exit from the club. The reputed transfer expert has urged the attacker to consider joining Serie A giants Juventus if the opportunity presents itself in the winter.

It's an open secret that Jadon Sancho has fallen out of favor at Manchester United after falling out with Erik ten Hag this season. According to multiple sources, the Red Devils are expected to offload the former Borussia Dortmund winger when the transfer window reopens in the winter.

In the latest edition of his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, the Italian journalist confirmed that the player will indeed be on his way out of Old Trafford come January. He also revealed that Juventus are monitoring his situation and could offer him an escape route.

"I can confirm again, as I’ve said in recent weeks, that Sancho is expected to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window – that’s the idea," Fabrizio Romano wrote (via CaughtOffside). "There have been many rumors about clubs but now I can tell you that Juventus made contact in recent days to be informed on the Sancho situation."

"Juve appreciate the player and think he could be a good opportunity on the market, but because of their financial situation, the only way to make it happen is a loan deal. The salary is an important one, so Juventus would need United to cover part of that salary."

The transfer expert further advised Jadon Sancho to take advantage of Juve's interest, explaining why making the move would be beneficial to his career.

"From my perspective, I think Juventus would be a very good move for Sancho," he continued. "They can offer space, new motivation, and a chance to fight for the title as they’re doing very well in Italy this season."

“Sancho certainly needs to leave and play regular football, so this looks a good option for him, but at the same time, I think United will wait for permanent deal proposals, so that’s a potential issue,” the Italian added.

What does the future hold for Jadon Sancho?

The attacker's transfer to Manchester United has failed to live up to expectations. Apart from being unable to justify his massive price tag, his off-field issue with Ten Hag and refusal to reconcile with the manager means his spell at Old Trafford will end prematurely.

As it stands, the focus has shifted to which club would offer him a chance to revive his falling career. Juventus have shown interest in snapping him up but their current financial situation means that they can only pursue a loan move which might not sit well with the Red Devils, who would prefer to sell the player permanently.

A return to Borussia Dortmund has also been mooted for Sancho in recent weeks but nothing concrete has developed so far. Rumors have also linked him with a move to Saudi Arabia (via the Telegraph) but only time will tell where his future lies.