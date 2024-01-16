“They can’t run” - Chris Sutton insists Manchester United duo will never be able to play for Tottenham

Chris Sutton has claimed that two Manchester United centre-backs will be able to play for Tottenham Hotspur as the duo 'can't run'.

Sutton was referring to Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans – the pair that started in their team's 2-2 league draw against Spurs on 14 January. The Red Devils took the lead in the third minute after a rasping hit from Rasmus Hojlund.

Spurs equalized in the 19th minute after Richarlison headed in Pedro Porro's cross. Marcus Rashford put his team into the lead once again after finding the back of the net with a well-placed right-footed shot five minutes from half-time.

Tottenham, however, took just 50 seconds to equalize from the start of the second 45 minutes. Timo Werner cut inside from the left flank to find Rodrigo Bentancur's run inside the box, and the Uruguayan midfielder made no mistake with his finish.

After the game, Sutton claimed that both Varane and Evans wouldn't be able to play in Ange Postecoglou's side because they can't run. He said on the Monday Night Club podcast (h/t TheBootRoom):

"If you look at the Manchester United centre-halves yesterday, Varane and Evans, they wouldn’t play in an Ange Postecoglou team. They can’t run."

Varane, 30, played the full 90 minutes in the game while Evans, 36, was taken off in the 63rd minute with the scores at 2-2 for the returning Lisandro Martinez. Spurs, meanwhile, started with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero – two defenders known for their recovery pace – in defense.

Manchester United legend says Tottenham should concentrate on league finish over FA Cup

Tottenham Hotspur haven't won a major trophy since 2008, something rival fans don't need reminding of.

Their last triumph came in the 2007-08 campaign, when they beat Chelsea in the EFL Cup final, which means they haven't won a trophy in over 15 years. Gary Neville, however, believes Tottenham are better off prioritizing the league over the FA Cup, even though he recognizes their need for a trophy.

The Manchester United legend said, via Sky Sports:

"If they keep their players fit, they are a certainty to finish in the top four and I think they can get to second and third... It might end up being a good draw in the FA Cup against Manchester City. Go out of that and concentrate completely on the league. But they do need to win a trophy."

With the financial benefits that come with playing in the UEFA Champions League, finishing in the top four has arguably become akin to winning a trophy for some English teams. Tottenham are fifth in the table with 40 points from 21 matches — level on points with fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand and a better goal difference.