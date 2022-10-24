“They can unlock the game at any minute” – PSG star offers honest opinion on defensive work rate of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Fabian Ruiz gave an honest assessment of the defensive work rate of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe.

Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe have all been phenomenal for the French club so far this campaign. However, one aspect that the trio have often been criticized for is their lack of defensive withdrawal.

Ruiz, who joined from Napoli earlier this summer, said that it's a pleasure for the midfielders in the team to have world-class attackers like the trio in their squad.

While speaking to the media ahead of his team's UEFA Champions League clash against Maccabi Haifa on October 26, the Spaniard said (via RMC Sport):

"It's a pleasure for the midfielders to have players like that up front. They can unlock the game at any minute."

Ruiz has made nine appearances for the French side so far this campaign. The former Napoli star is yet to add a goal or an assist to his name for the Parisians.

While talking about his adaptation in France, the 26-year-old stated:

"As the coach said, it was a bit difficult at the beginning. I had to find the condition after training alone in Napoli. I came back little by little. I will continue to find the rhythm as I go. measurement of the matches. In Naples I was training alone and it was hard to resume here."

He continued:

"Little by little while training and preparing myself, I felt better little by little. I felt good in the last matches I hope to continue and help the team as best I can on the pitch."

Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe have been shining for PSG on the field this season

PSG attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe

All three of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe have consistently produced goods for PSG on the field so far this season.

The Argentine has managed to score nine goals and provide ten assists for the Parisians this season, announcing his return to form after enduring a difficult first season.

The Brazilian, meanwhile, got off to a fast start, registering 12 goals and providing nine assists in 16 games for the French club.

The Frenchman has also been in good form, scoring 14 goals and bagging two assists in his 15 appearances for the club this campaign.

Poll : 0 votes