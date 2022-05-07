"They can do what they want" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti responds to Atletico Madrid's decision to not to give them a guard of honor

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are set to face each other for the second time in La Liga this season at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday (May 8). Ahead of the encounter, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti stated that he isn't bothered about the Rojiblancos' refusal to give his side a guard of honor.

Real Madrid were recently crowned the winners of this season's Liga title following their 4-0 triumph over Espanyol last weekend. As per Spanish football culture, Atletico Madrid are expected to pay a non-mandatory homage to the league champions this weekend.

However, it has been reported that the Rojiblancos have refused to give their local neighbors a guard of honor. That's quite understandable considering the intense rivalry between the two clubs.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti won't have any problems with Atletico Madrid's supposed refusal to pay homage to their league triumph on Sunday.

The Italian has reiterated that his side will continue to respect Diego Simeone's men, regardless of whether they end up giving them the guard of honor or not. The tactician said at the press conference ahead of the Madrid derby this weekend:

“Guard of honor from Atletico? They can do what they want. We respect Atletico Madrid a lot, if they don’t do it we will still respect them. As an Italian, I’m not used to giving a guard of honor. If Atletico don’t do it? No problem, we will still respect them."

It is worth noting that Real Madrid have just four games left to close out their La Liga campaign. After facing the Rojiblancos tomorrow, Carlo Ancelotti's men will take on Levante, Cadiz and Real Betis in their last three fixtures.

Can Ancelotti lead Real Madrid to another Champions League triumph this season?

The Merengues are on course to claim a double this season.

The Italian has managed to lead the Galacticos to the final of Europe's elite club tournament yet again following a heroic triumph over Manchester City on Wednesday. They will take on Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 28.

There will be everything to play for when the two sides clash at the Saint-Denis Stadium in France later this month. Ancelotti will get the chance to lead Los Blancos to their second European triumph. It remains to be seen if he will be able to achieve this feat against a rampant Liverpool side.

