“They are my candidates for the title” – Dani Alves names his favorites for the Champions League trophy 

Barcelona star Dani Alves has tipped Manchester City to win the Champions League this season.

The Sky Blues, who lost in the final to Chelsea last year, are in the quarter-finals, where they hold a slender 1-0 advantage over Atletico Madrid.

With the away goals rule scrapped, the Rojiblancos, the reigning Spanish champions, would be confident of turning the tie around.

But Alves feels City are not only well placed to see them off and reach the next round, but go all the way and clinch their first-ever European title.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, he said:

"I think so, and they are my candidates for the title.

"They are the team that has the best concept and the clearest concept of how to play and compete and how to do things. I’m a fan of Pep; whatever he does, I’ll be applauding.”

Despite having dominated the domestic scene under Guardiola, City haven't been able to replicate their brilliance on the European stage.

They've progressed beyond the Champions League last-8 just once under the Spaniard, while losing to sides like AS Monaco, Lyon and Tottenham Hotspur.

Given their current form, the Sky Blues are among the favorites for this year's title, but face a rocky road ahead.

Should they beat Atletico, a potential clash with heavyweights Real Madrid awaits in the semi-finals and they could face either Liverpool or Bayern Munich in the Paris showpiece if they get there.

Alves, who was on the brink of moving to the Etihad in 2017 after leaving Barcelona, was an integral part of Guardiola's swashbuckling side that romped to titles between 2008 and 2012, including the Champions League in 2009 and 2011.

Manchester City to end Champions League drought?

Manchester City are yearning for their first major success on the European front and this season could finally be theirs.

Manchester City have produced impeccable form this season, even in the Champions League, which puts them firmly in contention for the big ol' ears.

They won a group featuring PSG and RB Leipzig before comfortably seeing off Sporting CP in the round of 16.

With a 1-0 advantage over Atletico in the last-8 too, Manchester City look poised to reach the semi-finals for the second year running.

It will get tougher from here but Manchester City have shown no signs of relenting and aim to go one step further than last year by winning the title.

