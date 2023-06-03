"They have to be careful" - Liverpool warned their move for Alexis Mac Allister could be hijacked

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool need to be fast in their final negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion for Alexis Mac Allister's potential transfer.

The Reds currently lead the race to sign the Argentine midfielder as they look to rebuild their squad in the summer. As per Romano, Mac Allister will cost less than £65/70 million. However, he believes that Jurgen Klopp's side need to wrap up the deal quickly.

They have to be careful because when there is a release clause or a fixed amount to sign the player from Brighton, this could change within 24 hours, so this is why Liverpool know they have to be fast with Mac Allister," Romano told Give Me Sport.

As per journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester City and Manchester United are also monitoring the situation. If Liverpool fail to make any progress, the two clubs might look to hijack the deal.

The Reds, meanwhile, parted ways with midfielders Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as their contracts expired this summer. Hence, they need major reinforcements in the midfield and Mac Allister could be a big signing for Liverpool.

The 24-year-old was excellent for club and country in the 2022-23 campaign. He registered 10 goals and two assists in 35 Premier League games, helping Brighton qualify for European football for the first time.

Mac Allister also played a key role in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph, as he contributed one goal and one assist in six games.

Alexis Mac Allister on potentially leaving Brighton amidst links to Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister joined Brighton from Argentinos Jrs. in 2019. He has since made 112 appearances for the club, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists. He has played a key role in the Seagulls' progress in recent years.

Amidst interest from Liverpool, the Argentine recently admitted that there is potential for a transfer, he would also be happy if he has to stay with Brighton next season.

"I am very calm because I also have the possibility of being in a club like Brighton that accompanied me at all times and in which I really enjoy being. If I do not have to leave the club I will continue to be very happy there, but I am aware that there are possibilities (to move) and if a good offer arrives for the club and for me we will evaluate it," Mac Allister told Info Bae.

"I have no doubts that (the Premier League) is the best league to play in and that is why I am aware that I would like my next club to be in the Premier. I really enjoy being there," he added.

Earlier, Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi had also confirmed that Mac Allister could leave this summer as he deserves to play at a higher level.

Poll : 0 votes