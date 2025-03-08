"They have the chance to change something" - Manchester United urged to sign two Chelsea targets by Paul Parker

Paul Parker has urged Manchester United to sign Liam Delap and Tyler Dibling this summer. The former Red Devils player believes that the duo would improve the squad and help them get back to their best.

Speaking to MyBettingSites, Parker stated that the duo in the relegation zone are massive talents and can do well under Ruben Amorim. He added that the question remains if the Red Devils can convince them to join the side.

Parker said:

“For Delap, you have to look at what Man United need, and they need a striker who is hungry and wants to prove a point. His dad wasn’t anywhere near being the player his son is, so I am sure he is proud of where his son is and what he is doing. Delap has to choose a club where he is guaranteed game time and I am sure he is looking at Man United to give him that. For Dibling, he would be looking at the Man United midfield and think to himself: I am better than all of them. He can run with the ball, he can pass the ball and he can score goals. He runs beyond as well.”

“Man United should be looking at both of them, but it is also about whether they are ambitious enough to go to Man United or if they want a move to clubs who are functioning a bit better, but maybe doesn’t have the same status. But if they want to make a name for themselves, make it at Manchester United, because it will be known everywhere. They have the chance to change something and become heroes, and that should mean something," he added.

Liam Delap has scored 10 goals in the league this season and is a target for several clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal, while Manchester City have an option to re-sign him. Tyler Dibling has been impressive every time he has played for Southampton, though they are at the rock bottom of the table.

Manchester United will have to battle Chelsea for relegation duo

Chelsea are reportedly leading the chase for Liam Delap in the summer. The Blues are confident of getting the deal over the line, but are set to face competition from Manchester United, while Arsenal could enter the race if they fail to sign Benjamin Sesko.

Chelsea signed Tyler Dibling from Southampton in 2022 but the youngster moved back to St Mary's within months. The winger has impressed in his debut season in the Premier League and is being chased by Tottenham as well.

Manchester United have sent Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford on loan this season and both are to leave in the summer. The Chelsea loanee reportedly has a £25 million obligation this summer, while the Aston Villa loanee has a £40 million option.

