"They would have no chance" - Chris Sutton makes bold prediction for Liverpool vs Manchester City

BBC pundit and former Blackburn Rovers forward Chris Sutton believes Manchester City will beat Liverpool convincingly this weekend. The Cityzens will travel to Anfield to take on the Reds in the Premier League on Sunday, October 16.

Pep Guardiola's side are currently second in the league standings, just a point behind leaders Arsenal. They have picked up 23 points from their opening nine games and are yet to taste defeat across competitions this season.

Jurgen Klopp's men, meanwhile, are a lowly 10th in the Premier League. They have won just two of their opening eight matches and have struggled for consistency throughout the season.

Given the two teams' start to the campaign, Sutton believes a Manchester City victory is inevitable when they visit Liverpool this weekend. He predicted a resounding 4-1 win for the reigning Premier League champions and told the BBC:

"It is hard to make a case for Liverpool still being in the title race anyway, but if City go to Anfield and win then it really is all over for Jurgen Klopp's side; they would have no chance."

The former Blackburn forward believes on-fire Manchester City striker Erling Haaland could cause plenty of problems for the hosts:

"City will know that, and they know they could land a knockout blow. Erling Haaland was rested in midweek so he will be ready - and I think City are that good, they will wipe the floor with them.

"Liverpool's high line has been causing them problems anyway - Rangers were able to get at them in the first half on Wednesday - so they would have to be very brave to try that against Haaland."

Sutton concluded:

"They might still create opportunities, because of the way City are set up, but when you look at both teams, City are just too good. Pep Guardiola's side scored four at Anfield in February 2021, and I think they will match that.

"I almost went for them to get five, which City last managed there in 1937, but either way this will be a walloping."

Manchester City have dominated recent league meetings against Liverpool

Manchester City will enter their encounter against Liverpool on Sunday on a five-match unbeaten run against the Reds in the Premier League. They have picked up two wins in those games, while three have ended in stalemates.

The Cityzens' run extends back to March 2020, when they thrashed Klopp's side 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium. The following season, the two teams drew 1-1 in Manchester before City blew the Reds away 4-1 at Anfield. Last season, they played out 2-2 draws in both of their league meetings.

It's worth noting, however, that Liverpool have a better recent record against Manchester City in other competitions. The Merseyside outfit won 3-2 when the two teams met in the FA Cup semifinals last season. They then defeated Guardiola's side 3-1 in this year's FA Community Shield.

