“They have the chance to create lifetime memories” – Australia coach hypes up friendly game against Lionel Messi’s Argentina 

Australia coach Graham Arnold has talked up his team’s upcoming friendly clash with Lionel Messi’s Argentina, stating that the Socceroos stand a chance to create unforgettable memories.

Argentina, who lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December, will take on Australia in an international friendly in Beijing on June 15. La Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni has selected a strong squad for their trip to China, featuring goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, and, of course, their captain Lionel Messi.

Australia boss Arnold is very much looking forward to facing the world champions and believes it will be a great opportunity for his players. Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, he said:

“What a wonderful opportunity to play the world champions.

“We will certainly have a young team, but they have the chance to create lifetime memories.”

Arnold also dropped a hint about his team selection, revealing that A-League finalists, Melbourne City and the Central Coast Mariners, would have many representatives against Lionel Messi’s side.

Arnold added:

“Due largely to match fitness alone, I will lean on players from Melbourne City and the Mariners.

“Guys from other [A-League] clubs haven't played for a few weeks now, so it would be unfair to expect them to be conditioned, especially given the quality of the opposition.”

Messi, who is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent this summer, has been in blistering form for his country lately. He has scored four times in Argentina’s last two friendlies since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, emerging as their best player.

After the clash against Australia, Scaloni’s men will take on Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on June 19.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier confirms Lionel Messi will play his last game for club on Saturday

Speaking to the press on Thursday (June 1), PSG boss Christophe Galtier confirmed that Lionel Messi will play his last games for the Parisians against Clermont on Saturday. He expressed his gratitude for being able to coach the best player in history and urged the Parc des Princes to give Messi a warm farewell.

Galtier said (via BBC):

"I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football.

"This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes."

Lionel Messi, who joined Les Parisiens as a free agent in the summer of 2021, has thus far played 74 games for the club in all competitions. He has scored 32 times and claimed 35 assists across competitions, winning two Ligue 1 titles and one Trophée des Champions.

