"They have more chances" - Sergio Aguero predicts the winner of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has made his prediction for the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, which is scheduled for May 28.

The two European heavyweights, who have had hugely successful seasons, will face off for European football's top prize at the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid have wrapped up the La Liga title while Liverpool have won both domestic cups, winning the Carabao Cup in February and the FA Cup last week.

With both Los Blancos and the Reds in scintillating form, it's an extremely difficult final to call. But Aguero has given his verdict and believes it will be Real Madrid who will come out as the victors.

He told El Hormiguero (via Marca):

"It's going to be difficult, but I think Madrid has more possibilities."

Aguero continued:

"Madrid have more experience in finals and because of how they have reached the final I think they have more chances. Liverpool respect them and they know that Madrid is complicated, although the truth is that I don't care who wins."

Real Madrid and Liverpool deservedly make the Champions League final

Two of Europe's greatest teams will go to war

Sergio Aguero watched on as his former side Manchester City fell to Madrid in the semi-finals in demoralizing fashion. Two injury-time goals by Rodrygo followed by a Karim Benzema penalty in extra-time saw Real Madrid overturn a 5-3 deficit to a 6-5 win on aggregate.

Los Blancos have found a way to win against the odds in the Champions League this season. They registered comeback victories against Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals and round of 16, respectively, as well.

Meanwhile, Liverpool defeated Villarreal in the semi-finals. They took a 2-0 lead to El Madrigal but the Yellow Submarine shook them by taking a 2-0 lead at half-time in the second leg.

But Jurgen Klopp's side came out all guns blazing in the second half, scoring three goals. The Anfield side completed a 5-2 aggregate victory in the end.

Sam McGuire @SamMcGuire90 Liverpool have come from behind in their last three Premier League matches to claim seven points. Also overturned a 2-0 halftime deficit in Spain against Villarreal. This group of players really are mentality monsters. Liverpool have come from behind in their last three Premier League matches to claim seven points. Also overturned a 2-0 halftime deficit in Spain against Villarreal. This group of players really are mentality monsters.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava