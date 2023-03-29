“They chill all day, don’t do much” – Chelsea star explains why teammates call him ‘donkey’ 

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has revealed why his teammates have nicknamed him 'donkey'. The German has explained how he holds a special relationship with the animal.

Havertz was speaking to the Guardian when he made the revelation over his nickname:

“Some of my teammates call me donkey. It’s not because of my football; from day one, I felt a special relationship with donkeys."

The Blues forward continued by explaining how he's fond of the temperament of donkeys, which is similar to how he lives his daily life:

“It’s a very calm animal: maybe I personalised myself in them because I’m calm too. They chill all day, don’t do much, just want to live their life."

Havertz added that he gains a form of peace when with the animal and that he sees something human in them:

“I loved them always. And when I lost, I would go to the sanctuary. You look at the animals, see something human in them. It was a kind of recovery, a place I felt peace.”

Havertz has had a topsy-turvy spell at Chelsea since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for £70 million. He scored the winner as the Blues won the UEFA Champions League in 2021, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final.

That goal is the highlight of his career at Stamford Bridge, with the German not quite living up to his astronomical price tag. He has been playing in a false nine role this season, scoring nine goals in 36 games across competitions.

Bayern Munich interested in Chelsea's Mason Mount

Bayern could move for Mason Mount.

Speculation continues to mount over Mason Mount's future as he enters the final year of his contract with the Blues. The English attacker recently changed agents, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that he's expected to leave Chelsea in the summer.

According to The Times, new Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel is looking to his former side with regard to potential summer signings. The Premier League club need to balance their books to avoid breaching financial fairplay rules.

Mount has rejected two new contract proposals from the Blues and is holding out for a deal that would see him become one of the club's highest earners. Bayern may, therefore, look to reunite Tuchel with Mount, who enjoyed good form under the German.

The English midfielder made 86 appearances under Tuchel, scoring 19 goals and contributing 20 assists. He was part of the German coach's Chelsea team that won the Champions League. Mount has struggled for form this season, scoring just three goals and providing six assists in 32 games.

