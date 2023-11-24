“They could have more class” - Pundit accuses Lionel Messi of resting at PSG before World Cup as he reflects on heated Brazil clash

RMC Sport pundit Jerome Rothen has once again criticized Lionel Messi for his performances with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He claimed that the Argentine was just 'resting' during his time at the Ligue1 club to keep himself fit for the World Cup.

Rother was on RMC Sport when he claimed that the former Barcelona star was just trying to maintain a good image before getting his hands on the FIFA World Cup. He said:

"Starting with the star of this team, Leo Messi. Now that he is world champion and for two years since he rested at PSG for the World Cup… He had an image of an endearing boy, but now he has gone to the other side as he is caught by the patrol, and his true personality emerges."

The pundit shockingly claimed that all Argentine nationals 'feel superior', saying:

"Now, there are around ten in this team who reflect an image of the Argentines… I am afraid to make a generalization and say to myself, in fact, it is the Argentine nationality which is like that. You think you're someone else. You feel superior. I am very surprised by their behavior. They could have more class."

Rothen has been taking shots at Lionel Messi ever since the Argentine left Barcelona to join PSG in 2021.

Lionel Messi would have better numbers at PSG if he respected the club, claims Rothen

Rothen earlier claimed that Lionel Messi did not respect PSG and was just using the club to maintain his fitness. He commented on RMC Sport earlier this year that the Argentine would have had much better numbers if he was interested in the game.

He said:

"It's paradoxical to put that forward and to be so disappointed with his consistency. By being much more invested and more combative, if he had respected the club a little more, he would be at 30 goals and 35 assists."

He added:

"This title of best passer will not hide his too average record. Then we talk about Messi. When you have won seven Ballons d'Or, a World Cup and as many titles, I think beating Angel Di Maria or Jérôme Rothen doesn't matter."

Lionel Messi played 75 matches at PSG and scored 32 times. He also assisted 35 times before leaving the club this summer for Inter Miami.