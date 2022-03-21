"They are clearly a step or two ahead" - John Aldrige comments on Premier League title race between Liverpool and Manchester City

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has admitted that he did not believe the Reds can close the gap on Manchester City in the Premier League title race this season.

Pep Guardiola's side enjoyed a 14-point lead at the top of the Premier League table in January. Two months down the line, Liverpool have reduced the gap with Manchester City to just one point.

With just nine more games left to play this season, we could be in line for a photo finish in the Premier League title race. The Reds will go above the Citizens if they beat Watford in their first game following the international break on April 2nd.

Reflecting on how things have changed since January, Aldridge conceded that he did not expect Jurgen Klopp's side to be in the mix for the title. As the season nears an end, the Liverpool great feels the Reds are 'a step or two' ahead of their rivals. He wrote in his Sunday World column:

"Liverpool will now go above City if they beat Watford in their next Premier League match after the upcoming international break, which would add another dimension to this [title race] story. I didn't believe this title race could be reignited when City were 11 points ahead not so long ago, but I got that wrong. It has taken an incredible run of form from Liverpool to get themselves back in the mix and at this moment, they are clearly a step or two ahead of City."

Klopp's side could take the lead in the title race if they beat Watford at Anfield in their next match. However, Manchester City could restore their lead at the top of the table if they win against Burnley at Turf Moor on the same evening.

Liverpool's trip to Manchester City could be title decider

The Reds and the Citizens are scheduled to lock horns with each other on April 10th. Pep Guardiola's side will host the Merseyside-based club at the Etihad Stadium in what could be the most important match in the Premier League title race.

It is worth noting that the two clubs will also be facing each other in the FA Cup semi-finals next month. Jurgen Klopp's side and Manchester City will lock horns at Wembley for a place in the final.

The two clubs also remain in the mix for the UEFA Champions League this season. Guardiola's side will face Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals, while the Reds have been pitted against Benfica.

