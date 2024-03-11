"They come from everywhere" - Pep Guardiola wowed by 'Tsunami-like' Anfield crowd after 1-1 Liverpool draw

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was amazed by the Anfield crowd during his team's 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday (March 10).

Despite John Stones opening the scoring in the 23rd minute, the Cityzens were lucky to take home a point, given the Reds' second-half performance. After Alexis Mac Allister's 50th-minute penalty, it was one-way traffic as the Merseysiders looked for a winner.

Adding to the on-field performance was the Anfield crowd's loud cheers. Addressing this after the match, Guardiola said (via This is Anfield):

“The second half we spoke about in that stadium if you have something to defend, you have to play and play. We gave away the penalty and sooner or later, in this stadium, you have 15 to 20 minutes [where] it looks like a tsunami. [They] come from everywhere."

“But after when Mateo [Kovacic] came on, we can make extra passes and play, not because we didn’t want it [before], but because they are really, really strong at pressing and counter pressing. In this stadium, [it] is not easy."

Liverpool took 19 shots on the night, compared to Manchester City's 10, while both sides found the target on six occasions. Following the draw, the Reds are second in the league standings, level on points with leaders Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are third, a point behind the Gunners and Klopp's side.

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool should have had a late penalty in 1-1 draw against Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Jeremy Doku's high challenge on Alexis Mac Allister in the dying moments of the game ought to have seen the Reds awarded a penalty.

The Manchester City attacker attempted to clear the ball, which was at chest height, from inside the box. However, in trying to do so, Doku seemingly caught the Argentine midfielder with his foot.

Speaking about this moment, which was checked by VAR, Klopp said after the match (via The Guardian):

"This situation on all positions on the pitch is 100% a foul and it’s a yellow card. He hit the ball but he can only hit the ball because his foot was right there. If the ball is not there, he kills him. It’s as easy as that. It’s a penalty for all football people on the planet.”

Liverpool will now prepare for their second-leg round-of-16 Europa League meeting with Sparta Praha, which they lead 5-1 (March 14). Their next league tie is on March 31 against Brighton.