“They come and talk to me”- Estevao Willian names 2 Premier League rivals who are giving him advice ahead of Chelsea transfer

Soon-to-be Chelsea star Estevao Willian has revealed he has been getting advice from two of his Brazilian teammates in the Premier League ahead of his move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues secured Willian's signature last year from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras for a reported £56 million fee. The west Londoners have been quite active in South America, with the likes of Kendry Paez and Andrey Santos part of their future plans.

Willian will make his switch to the Premier League this summer after he turns 18. The young winger is very highly rated in Brazil. He has scored 20 goals and provided 10 assists in 59 appearances for the Palmeiras senior team.

Ahead of his transfer, Willian has opened up about how his Brazil teammates, Manchester City winger Savinho and Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, have helped him get familiarized with the Premier League.

Speaking to ESPN, Willian stated (as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Every time, I'm really looking forward to going, I get anxious. They come and talk to me, give me tips. Murillo, Savinho… I ask them how this is, how that is. These things are important for getting there to have less difficulty in adapting.”

Estevao Willian made his senior debut for the Brazil national team last September, and he has earned four caps so far.

Estevao Willian's preferred position at Chelsea

Estevao Willian has opened up about the position he would like to play at Chelsea.

Despite being a midfielder during his academy days, Willian moved up the pitch to become a winger to earn his spot in Palmerias' senior team. The 17-year-old has made 30 appearances for the club as a right winger.

During an interview with FIFA back in January, Willian admitted that he feels more comfortable as a midfielder, a position he would like to return to in the near future. He seems to have given Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca a clear indication of where he would like to line up in his squad.

Willian said:

“I started playing as a winger towards the end of my academy days, to avoid as much physical contact and give me more 1v1s. That’s how I earned my spot in the Palmeiras side, where there’s a lot of competition for places in the middle of the park, but really, I’m more of a midfielder. That’s where I’m in my element. In a few years’ time, I’d like to get back to playing in my original position.”

The Blues will next face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on April 3.

