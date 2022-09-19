“They cried in Lisbon, they cried in Milan” – Vinicius Jr likes brutal tweet aimed at Atletico Madrid after Real Madrid secure derby win

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. has liked a tweet mocking city rivals Atletico Madrid after Los Blancos' triumph in the Madrid derby yesterday (September 18).

The Brazilian helped his side to a 2-1 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, as they maintained a 100% record for the season.

Rodrygo Goes scored the first goal of the game via a clinical finish after a brilliant pass from Aurelien Tchouameni.

Vinicius then got into the game, playing a neat one-two with Luka Modric and hitting the post. His shot deflected off to Fede Valverde, who finished from close range to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.

Mario Hermoso scored late in the second half to give Atletico some hope, but Real Madrid held on to secure all three points. The defender was also sent off after receiving two yellow cards in two minutes.

After the match, Los Blancos were delighted and took to Twitter to share their elation at defeating their arch-rivals.

One user with the handle @vete_yaa tweeted (via Madrid Xtra):

“They cried in Lisbon, they cried in Milan, ale ale Real Madrid ale.”

Vinicius liked the tweet.

The tweet references the UEFA Champions League finals of 2014 and 2016 between the two Madrid sides. Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid in both finals, which were held in Lisbon (2014) and Milan (2016).

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Vini Jr liked this tweet talking about Atletico Madrid: “They cried in Lisbon, they cried in Milan, ale ale Real Madrid ale.” Vini Jr liked this tweet talking about Atletico Madrid: “They cried in Lisbon, they cried in Milan, ale ale Real Madrid ale.” https://t.co/6fWclwWzQV

Vinicius was at the forefront ahead of the derby yesterday. The Brazilian was subjected to racist remarks by Pedro Bravo, president of the Spanish Agents Association.

Many Atletico fans also chanted racial slurs at the 22-year-old ahead of and during the game.

Carlo Ancelotti praised his Real Madrid side before the international break

Real Madrid are the only club in Europe's top five leagues to have a 100% record across all competitions so far.

They have achieved this feat even after their talisman, Karim Benzema, missed out on more than three games due to injury. The Frenchman was subbed off within 30 minutes during Los Blancos' 3-0 win over Celtic in the UEFA Champions League on September 6.

After the Madrid derby, Carlo Ancelotti praised his side for their performances in the absence of Benzema, saying (via MARCA):

"What has come out is that the squad is very competitive without Karim, the most important player in the squad. There are things that can be improved, it's normal, but the reality is that I can't ask for more from this team. We've won every games so far, I am very happy and proud to coach these players."

The Merengues will next face Osasuna in LaLiga on October 2 at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Benzema will likely be back for the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far