"They were cursing how well he was doing!"- Glenn Murray on Chelsea loanee's incredible performances this season

Former Premier League striker Glenn Murray has revealed that Crystal Palace are worried over Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher’s fine form. The Eagles believe the 22-year-old's brilliant form in the league could drive up his price and instigate a bidding war at the end of the season.

Chelsea U23 star Conor Gallagher moved to Palace at the start of the campaign. Thanks to his creativity, work rate, and eye for goal, the youngster has become a regular under Eagles boss Patrick Vieira. In only 25 Premier League appearances, the Englishman has pitched in with eight goals and three assists, making him Palace’s most effective attack-minded player.

While most would see Gallagher’s form as a blessing, Murray has revealed that Crystal Palace’s hierarchy is not happy looking at the bigger picture.

The former Palace striker claimed that the club are afraid that the 22-year-old’s form would “price them out of a move.” Speaking on BBC’s Football Daily Podcast, Murray said:

“I’ve spoken to the hierarchy of Crystal Palace about this and they were cursing how well he was doing at one point because he’s basically going to price them out of a move. He’s basically, Conor Gallagher, irreplaceable. Can I see him leaving Chelsea permanently? No, I can’t, especially with what’s going on at Chelsea. I think opportunities will probably arise there.”

Murray backed Gallagher to return to Selhurst Park on loan, considering his performances for the club this season.

He added:

“Can I see him going back to Crystal Palace? Only in a loan capacity to keep progressing with the group. I think that group will continue to progress. I’m sure he’d like to be part of that because it’s been such a brilliant season for him.”

In total, Gallagher has played 30 games across competitions for Palace this season, recording 13 goal contributions.

Conor Gallagher would be a fine addition to Chelsea

Gallagher is expected to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. But it remains to be seen if he is part of Chelsea's plans or sent out on loan again. The youngster is excellent with the ball at his feet, is creative, and can play as a central midfielder, a defensive midfielder, or an attacking midfielder.

Having a player of his quality could do wonders for the west London outfit, who could be barred from signing players. The uncertainty surrounding Roman Abramovich’s sanctions could make Gallagher wary, but we believe the club will get out of the woods before the season concludes.

