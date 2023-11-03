"They'd beat everyone up" - Gary Neville believes ex-Manchester United star would have worked well with Rasmus Hojlund

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has said that Manchester United summer signing Rasmus Hojlund would have worked well with former stars like Eric Cantona, Dwight Yorke, Andy Cole and Wayne Rooney.

The Red Devils signed Hojlund from Serie A side Atalanta in a deal worth €75 million. The Dane has been thrown into the mix immediately by Erik ten Hag, having already made 13 appearances for the club across all competitions so far.

Although Hojlund has shown flashes of his brilliance - with three goals in the Champions League - he is yet to find the net in seven Premier League appearances.

Assessing Hojlund's situation, Gary Neville believes the former Atalanta forward fits into the Red Devils system, but bemoaned the lack of an adequate partner who can bring the best out of him.

Speaking on the subject, the former Manchester United right-back highlighted four former Red Devils stars who would've been perfect attacking mates for the 20-year-old.

He said on the Webby and O'Neill YouTube channel:

"I love Hojlund. Hojlund is a player that fits the United profile of player. He's young, he's got plenty of growth, he's strong. I'd hate to play against him."

He added:

"I'd have loved to see him up front with [Eric] Cantona, I'd love to see him up front with [Dwight] Yorke, I'd love to see him up front with [Andy] Cole, I'd love to see him up front with Wazza [Rooney]."

"If he was up front with Wazza they'd beat everyone up. He's having to be the man, not the assistant to the man, which he should be really and if he was up front with Harry Kane we'd be looking at someone rampaging through people this season," Neville said.

How have Manchester United fared this season?

The Red Devils are still competing across multiple competitions this season but their level of performance leaves a lot to be desired. In fact, Erik ten Hag's men are currently on thin ice across all fronts and seriously risk finishing the campaign without silverware.

As it stands, Manchester United are ranked eighth in the Premier League table with 15 points in 10 games, having won just half of their fixtures so far.

The Red Devils have also claimed only one victory from their first three Champions League matches this term and are currently third in Group A. They've also been eliminated from the EFL Cup following a 3-0 loss to Newcastle United on Wednesday.