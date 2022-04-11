"They'd been given the runaround in the first half" - Carragher explains why it was a game of 2 halves for Liverpool against Manchester City

One-time UEFA Champions League winner Jamie Carragher believes his former side Liverpool endured a game of two halves against Manchester City.

The two teams clashed in a high-voltage Premier League encounter last night (April 10) at the Etihad Stadium.

City looked the better team for much of the first half and capitalized on the Reds' nervous outlook to hold a 2-1 lead at the break. However, Jurgen Klopp's side scored less than a minute into the second half to level the scores and put in an improved display to come away with a draw.

Speaking after the game, Carragher praised Liverpool's mentality while acknowledging the problems they faced in the first half. He said (as quoted by the Anfield Watch on Twitter):

"The performance from Liverpool not so much in terms of quality but their mentality to come out in the second half. They'd been given the run around in the first half."

Carragher, who won the Champions League with the Reds in 2005, added:

"I don't think they did anything completely different. They didn't change. These teams believe in what they do and rightly so. To come out in the second half and match City, maybe do better, I was so impressed with both sides today."

After Kevin De Bruyne put Manchester City ahead in the fifth minute, the visitors responded through Diogo Jota eight minutes later.

Gabriel Jesus then ghosted in at the back post to give City the lead in the 37th minute but Sadio Mane ensured a share of the spoils immediately after the break.

Liverpool and Manchester City will meet again on April 16

The draw at the Etihad means the race for the Premier League title is still wide open. Manchester City retained their one-point advantage over second-placed Liverpool with seven games still left to play.

Both teams will now focus on their respective Champions League encounters in midweek. The Reds host SL Benfica at Anfield after winning 3-1 in the away leg while the Cityzens travel to Atletico Madrid.

Pep Guardiola's side hold a slender 1-0 lead heading into the second leg.

Manchester City and Liverpool will meet again on April 16 in an FA Cup semifinal. The match at Wembley promises to be another exciting encounter with both teams gunning for the trophy.

The winner will take on the victor from the other semifinal between Chelsea and Crystal Palace in the summit clash.

