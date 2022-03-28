"They'd do really well with him" - Tony Cascarino urges Chelsea to use England midfielder next season 

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has urged manager Thomas Tuchel to use Conor Gallagher next season. The 22-year-old is having a fine season under Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace, where he is on-loan from the Blues.

He has eight goals and three assists in 25 Premier League appearances for the Eagles. This earned him an international call-up to Gareth Southgate's England side.

Cascarino has spoken highly of the Englishman. He told TalkSPORT (via CaughtOffside):

“Conor Gallagher is an outstanding attacking midfielder who always looks like he’s going to get a goal or make an assist. I like him because I don’t think there’s too many of his type around."

He then spoke on which team the midfielder could flourish at if he were to move to another Premier League side. He continued:

“Liverpool, for me, if they had a player like that as well adding him behind their front three, with his ability to get goals. Chelsea would never sell him to Liverpool, but they’d do really well with him."

Cascarino then revealed how he hopes Gallagher gets his chance at Stamford Bridge. However, he feels that is dependant on the type of player Tuchel feels fits his system.

He concluded:

“Conor Gallagher will get goals. Whether or not he will get his chance at Chelsea, I don’t know. No one at Chelsea can do what he does, but it depends if Thomas Tuchel wants to play that kind of player in his system. I hope he does give him a chance.”

Conor Gallagher to flourish under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

Gallagher has earnt huge praise this season

What has been lacking for the Blues this season is goals. We saw this be a problem during the west London side's defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

Chelsea spurred a huge number of chances as they ended up losing on penalties. Gallagher's proven track-record of scoring goals from midfield could be hugely beneficial to Tuchel.

The Blues' current top-goalscorer in the EPL is Mason Mount with eight goals. That is an alarming issue for a team that will look to challenge for the Premier League next season.

Gallagher has been in inspired form for Crystal Palace, having been touted by many for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Not only has he shown his attacking prowess, but he has shown maturity beyond his years in an impressive campaign for the Epsom-born talent.

According to Evening Standard, Tuchel believes the midfielder holds similarities to current Blues midfielder N'Golo Kante.

It will be interesting to see whether Gallagher becomes a regular-fixture under Tuchel but should he not, he will certainly not be short of suitors.

