"They’d have received a 10-match ban in Italy" - Marco Tardelli unimpressed by 'arrogant' Liverpool's conduct against Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool's clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday was filled with many controversial episodes, with one leading to Andy Robertson's dismissal. The Reds committed a whopping 11 fouls during the game while their rivals recorded 12 in what proved to be a very tense encounter at White Hart Lane.

Liverpool will travel to Italy for the first leg of their Champions League round 16 clash with Inter Milan on February 16. Ahead of the fixture, former Juventus midfielder Marco Tardelli has blasted the Reds for their 'arrogant' approach during their game with Tottenham.

He was quoted as saying:

"I hear people say that Liverpool are unplayable, but no team is, especially against this Inter side. The important thing is that Inter play with this same hunger and desire to play football. They need a different level of intensity with Liverpool and also a better rapport with the referee."

Marco Tardelli went on to claim that the Merseysiders would've attracted a 10-match ban for their conduct at the weekend if they were playing in Italy. The Italian also opined that Jurgen Klopp's men are full of themselves amid the protection they enjoy (from the media).

He continued:

"The fouls that Liverpool players did against Tottenham yesterday, they’d have received a 10-match ban in Italy. Besides, Liverpool are almost arrogant in the way they play, all too aware of how strong they are and the protection that they enjoy."

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur played out a 2-2 draw at White Hart Lane on Sunday. The hosts drew first blood via a Harry Kane strike in the 13th minute. Diogo Jota restored parity before half-time before Andy Robertson put the Reds ahead in the second half. However, a defensive blunder allowed Heung-min Son to equalize for Spurs and secure a 2-2 draw.

Jurgen Klopp's men will face Inter Milan in the Champions League in February

Liverpool's current ranking in the Premier League table

Not much has changed at the top of the Premier League table following the weekend's games. Liverpool maintained their second position in the standings after picking up one point against Tottenham. But they fell two points further below first-placed Manchester City, who defeated Newcastle 4-0 to keep the top spot.

As it stands, Jurgen Klopp's men have bagged 41 points from 18 games so far in the English top flight. Their next league game will see them clash with Leeds United on Sunday. But before that clash, they'll lock horns with Leicester City in the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup tomorrow.

