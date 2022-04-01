"They have to decide whether he represents better value for money" - Paul Robinson says Liverpool could look at £50 million rated star as Jude Bellingham alternative 

Paul Robinson believes Liverpool could turn their attention towards AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni as an alternative to Jude Bellingham.

Robinson believes Tchouameni would be more of a bang for the buck signing as far as Jurgen Klopp's side are concerned. Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Paul Robinson said the following as the Reds look to strengthen their midfield:

“That will be the question the club’s recruitment department are looking at. They have to decide whether he represents better value for money. Every club has a pecking order when it comes to transfer targets. The director of football will have a list with numerous names on it."

He added:

“I think £60million for a player of Tchouameni’s quality is not a bad price. He is an amazing young player and is one of Europe’s best. If you can pick him up for £50million and Bellingham is going to cost £100million, the difference is huge.”

Speaking on the Kenn7 YouTube channel (via Football Insider), journalist Paul Joyce stated that Jude Bellingham is currently valued at around £100 million by Borussia Dortmund. The 18-year-old midfielder is one of the most sorted-after youngsters in Europe, with Real Madrid also chasing his signature (via Bild).

Aurelien Tchouameni is also in high demand in the upcoming transfer window. The 22-year-old midfielder is wanted by a host of European giants, including Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Tchouameni has already made 42 appearances for AS Monaco this season where he has contributed three goals and two assists. The defensive midfielder is currently valued at just £36 million by Transfermarkt.

Done Deals @Donedeals247 Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is attracting interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid and PSG.



AS Monaco value him at €50m.



(Source: Foot Mercato) Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is attracting interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid and PSG.AS Monaco value him at €50m.(Source: Foot Mercato) 🚨 Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is attracting interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid and PSG. AS Monaco value him at €50m.(Source: Foot Mercato) https://t.co/W8TlCXwpb3

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a new central midfielder. The Reds will be wanting to upgrade on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner in the near future. Oxlade-Chamberlain has a contract expiring at the end of the 2022-23 season while Milner is already 36 and will need replacing soon.

The Reds have been extremely shrewd in the transfer market and only spend when required. The only signing they made last summer was Ibrahima Konate for a fee of around £36 million.

Liverpool face Watford in the Premier League on Saturday

Liverpool return to Premier League action after the international break with a home game against Watford on Saturday. The Reds are currently involved in a closely-fought title battle alongside Manchester City.

As things stand, Liverpool are second in the standings, having amassed 69 points from 29 matches. The Reds are currently just a point behind league leaders Manchester City.

It is worth noting that Liverpool travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Man City in the Premier League on the 10th of April.

